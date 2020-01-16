Edtech platform Toddle secured funding from Matrix Partners India

Toddle, a Bangalore based collaboration and productivity platform for the teachers which is used by schools across the globe, has now secured an undisclosed amount of funding from the Matrix partners India.

The round also saw the participation from Better Capital as well as angel investors such as Rahul Jamini, the Co-Founder of Swiggy.

Rajat Agarwal, Director, Matrix India, said,

“Teachers, all over the world, are adopting technology in their classrooms very rapidly. Having been educators themselves, the Toddle team has built a world-class product that is revolutionizing the way teachers plan, interact, and collaborate with other teachers, students, and parents.”

The company, which is founded by the Parita and Deepanshu, Toddle, helps the teachers to streamline curriculum planning, parent communication, documentation, and analytics – all from one flawless interface. The product which has been built keeping teachers at the core is already being used by the 10000+ educators across the globe on a day to day basis.

Deepanshu, Co-Founder, Toddle, said,

“Today’s teachers are very tech-savvy and use technology for a variety of needs. The struggle is that they have to juggle multiple tools to solve these needs. With Toddle, our goal is to simplify the entire teaching and learning cycle with one seamless and intuitive solution.”

