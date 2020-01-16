Zinier Raises $90M to Transform Field Service Workforces

Bangalore and Silicon-based Zinier, a provider of intelligent field service automation, has now revealed that it has secured $90 million in the funding round of series C to transform the field service workforces with the AI-driven automation.

Some of the new investor ICONIQ Capital led the round with the new participation from the Tiger Global management and return investor Accel, Nokia backed NGP Capital, Founders Fund, France based Newsfund Capital, and Qualcomm Ventures.

“Zinier is poised to disrupt field service delivery as we know it,” said Will Griffith, Partner, ICONIQ Capital. “It is critical for companies to optimize this costly and complex part of their business, and Zinier has the platform-based technology and team to take on this global, multi-industry market.”

The company revealed that the funding would support the global customer adoption and expansion of the Zinier AI-driven field service automation platform, ISAC.

“Services that we rely on every day – electricity, transportation, and communication – are getting by on centuries-old infrastructure that require a major upgrade for the next generation of users,” said Arka Dhar, co-founder, and CEO, Zinier.

“A field service workforce powered by both people and automation is necessary to execute the massive amount of work required to not only maintain these critical human infrastructures, but also to prepare for growth. Our team is focused on enabling this transformation across industries through intelligent field service automation,” he added.

