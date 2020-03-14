Edtech startup CollegeKhabri secured undisclosed seed round

Bhopal based education technology startup CollegeKhabri has now secured an undisclosed amount of funding in the angel round led by the Vishal Dixit, said the reports.

Started in the year 2019, the platform is an end to end college and career counseling platform for the students from Tier II and Tier III India. The startup claims to have counseled 1700 students in the first three months of operations.

Speaking of the funding, Arshi Khan, Co-founder, CollegeKhabri said, “Our team is razor focussed. The money we have raised will be used to expand our flagship products and services for overseas education, and having mentors cum angel investors like Vishal will help us narrow down the focus and reap more benefits.”

The platform has three stages: choice filing with an expert, where a student gets step by step guidance of different career paths and choice.

Speaking of the investment, Vishal Dixit said,

“I was closely monitoring this startup. They have built a great product with full dedication and the team working behind is full of energy. Looking at the potential of education industry in future, I believe I found the right combination of product and team that can scale and create a sustainable business.”

