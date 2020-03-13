This Indian Tech startup is making wedding planning go digital

There’s nothing more valuable than time in today’s age and that stands true for couples looking to have their perfect dream wedding as well.

From hunting for the best outfits to making decisions involving the venue, photographer and decor, brides and grooms can certainly have their hands full before they can find matrimonial bliss once and for all. That’s where WedMeGood comes into the picture and makes things a lot less complicated than they need to be for those who have wedding plans on the horizon.

It was the need for digitalisation that led Co founders Mehak and Anand Shahani to start this venture. While urban couples don’t find enough time to plan elabore weddings given their busy schedules, there was a dearth of organised wedding planning services. Non metro cities are also rapidly embracing the digital wave, which owes to the overall need for and success of WedMeGood.

The app has an extensive city based directory of vendors from almost any location one can imagine in India, but not just limited to it. Destination weddings are a popular concept these days, hence the search for vendors and resources overseas has become just within reach owing to WedMeGood.

Everything you need, you can find on the WedMeGood App:

The WedMeGood wedding planning app has been designed to tackle diversity and all the needs that a couple may have when it comes to planning a wedding, no matter their taste, budget, preferences or location.

At the same time, the experience is personalized and feels like one that has been tailored to an individual. The app manages to achieve this feature by asking for details such as the date of your wedding, gender, location and budget, all important factors to curate the best suggestions for a bride or groom to be.

More than 2 million images to get inspired from:

On further exploring the WedMeGood app, one realizes that the need to make your wedding festivities social media friendly is also well taken care of. With aesthetically pleasing images to help you find inspiration related to outfits, decor and beyond, the app also has a descriptive features section that elaborates on how to come up with a hashtag for your wedding and how the bride and groom can be #CoupleGoals on Instagram.

Find Vendors in your budget

On the flipside, the app is proving to be a viable source for vendors to reach their audiences as well. Over Twelve thousand makeup artists, fifteen thousand photographers and fifteen thousand wedding venues are registered on the app, among other vendors for wedding wear, jewellery, catering and beyond. The bride- to-be, for example, can find banquet halls of her choice in her wedding city on the app, check the reviews & contact them directly. With the app, vendors are visible to thousands of brides and grooms who are looking for resources to help them with their wedding, giving their business a boost and potentially increasing their brand value. What’s noteworthy is that not only are established businesses partnering with WedMeGood to leverage their digital presence, but small businesses and start ups have also started to swear by WedMeGood as the place to get discovered online.

1000’s of Trusted Reviews

Perhaps, the most valuable feature on the app is reviews and testimonials from real couples who share their experiences with vendors and rate them accordingly for other individuals to better navigate their options on the app, making the experience relatable and trustworthy.

Access to an organised Wedding Checklist:

The last few years have also seen a shift in not just the way couples approach their big day but also the process of planning for a plethora of other occasions like the Mehendi, sangeet, bachelorette party and pre wedding photography, that require the couples’ attention to detail. The research and preparations for these events start months in advance. With big budgets ( yes, the wedding industry has boomed year after year) and not enough time, users can check the WedMeGood app’s monthly log to systematically plan for important milestones leading up to the wedding. The app allows one to keep a log for booking parlor appointments, decide the wedding budget, estimate guest count, reserve flight tickets for honeymoon and endless other minute details that can pile up and otherwise seem daunting.

Expert Recommendations:

What may also peak the users’ interest is the app’s Genie Services feature that allows users to approach vendors via a 3 step easy process, starting from sending a requirement, checking for availability and getting a first quote, to finally getting the best price price offering. The feature also comes with added benefits if one buys the membership, which comes with a special discount of 30% on vendors’ fee. This is especially useful in booking Wedding photographers, bridal makeup and wedding venues.

Save on your Wedding Shopping

Mynt by WedMeGood is a cherry on the cake, a service which was introduced by WedMeGood recently and is accessible on their app as well. The service is an exclusive membership program which provides special offers and benefits from over a hundred premium brands, which includes the likes of names like Aza Fashion, Outhouse Jewellery, designers Tarun Tahiliani, Anju Modi and more! The membership starts as low as Rs 799 which allows access to unique discount codes which can then be applied on a brand of choice registered with the Mynt digital shop. The membership lasts for an year and can be used to avail multiple offers.

When one thinks of wedding planning just a few years ago, the hustle of busy city markets and long hours spent in tailor shops come to mind. An application like WedMeGood saves couples from all that drudgery and puts valuable resources right up in their alley. Sangeet functions get more playful with easy access to wedding favor ideas. Mehendi functions instantly become more vibrant with access to the best decor options available in your city, and suddenly the wedding day doesn’t seem like such an unnerving event either. The proof is really in the taste of delicious digital pie and even the name!

Comments

comments