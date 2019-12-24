Eduisfun secured Rs 200 Cr from Amitabh Bachchan, others

Eduisfun has now secured funding of INR 200 crore from a clutch of investors and high net worth individuals, which includes the Amitabh Bachan and Deepak Parekh, who have invested in their personal capacities, according to the report.

The funding round also saw the participation from the former KPMG CEO Russell Parera and Piyush Pandey.

The startups operate and own STEPApp, which provides a gamified learning format that is fun and engaging with expert quality content mapped with the school curriculum. It also has plans to use the fresh funding to increase its scholarship pool and strengthen the application technology.

“The team of IITians and doctors have expertise in their domains and have years of experience in teaching and training children for various competitive exams like IITJEE, BITSAT, NEET, AIIMS, Olympiads, TOEFL, SAT, and other national and international-level competitive examinations,” reads the website.

