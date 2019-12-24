Aerial Robotics startup FlytBase secured seed round

India and Silicon-based FlytBase, which powers the fully autonomous drone fleets for the global business, recently secured its seed funding of venture funding.

The round was led by the US-based, early-stage seed fund, and brings not only venture capital, but also a wealth of professional and experience and world-class B2B networks to the table said the announcement.

Nitin Gupta, CEO, FlytBase, said,

“We have been fortunate to have support from leading incubators and angel investors since our inception. With the most recent round, we now can rapidly build upon our unique competitive position in the global drone ecosystem.”

The seed funding comes as the company gains traction for its commercial drone automation software, with a focus on high-value enterprises use cases such as warehouse inventory management, live remote drone operations, public safety, and wind turbine inspection.

Sharvashish Das, Director of Engineering, added,

“With an IoT architecture, intelligent plugins, and open APIs, our technology platform brings a variety of capabilities to drones – ranging from indoor autonomous navigation and obstacle avoidance to precision landing and autonomous charging.”

