Eggoz secured Rs 2.5 Cr in seed funding round

Eggoz, an egg producer and agritech startup, has now secured INR 2.5 crore as a part of the seed funding round to fuel its growth and expansion plans. The Bihar based startup had earlier raised INR 1.2 crore from a clutch of angel investors.

The seed funding round also saw participation from the investors like Angellist, Tracxn Labs, Tri-Deep Capital, founders of LetsTransport, and some other angel investors along with the existing investors.

Uttam Kumar, an IIT Kharagpur alumnus and Eggoz founder, said,

“Eggoz poultry farming is one of the most profitable and stable business to generate allied income for many marginal farmers as well as to fulfill protein enriched food requirement of the growing population.”

Abhishek Goyal, Founder, Tracxn Labs, said,

“India egg supply chain is largely unorganised. There is an opportunity for a player to implement best practices in production and create a trustworthy consumer brand. We were quite impressed by the founding team’s passion to solve this market.”

