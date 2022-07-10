Eight of top 10 firms add ₹1.81 lakh crore in m-cap

The combined market capitalization of eight of the 10 most valued domestic firms added ₹1,81,209.89 crore last week. Additionally, Hindustan Unilever emerged as the biggest gainer.

While the BSE benchmark Sensex advanced 1,573.91 points or 2.97% last week and from the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the only laggards.

Among the winners, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) added Rs 50,058.05 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 5,86,422.74 crore.

The value of ICICI Bank increased by Rs 35,956.8 crore to Rs 5,25,656.96 crore. The market value of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) increased by Rs 19,797.24 crore to Rs 4,47,841.46 crore, and that of HDFC Bank increased by Rs 23,940.12 crore to Rs 7,75,832.15 crore.

State Bank of India (SBI) saw an increase in market capitalization (m-cap) of Rs 19,232.55 crore to Rs 4,35,922.66 crore, and Infosys saw an increase in m-cap of Rs 15,126.4 crore to Rs 6,37,033.78 crore.

The valuation of HDFC increased by Rs 5,098.65 crore to Rs 4,06,213.61 crore, while that of Bharti Airtel increased by Rs 12,00008 crore to Rs 3,81,833.20 crore.

Loosers

The largest software exporter in the nation, TCS, reported a 5.2 percent increase in its June quarter net profit to $9,478 billion on Friday, but its market capitalization fell by 18,770.93 crore to 11,94,625.39 crore.

Results were announced after market hours. Reliance Industries’ market value decreased by 11,805.14 crore to 16,17,879.36 crore. Notably, Reliance Industries continued to be the most valuable company among the top ten companies, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, LIC, SBI, HDFC, and Bharti Airtel.

Meanwhile, Eid al-Adha celebrations in Tunisia, Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, and other regional nations that began on Saturday have been marred by the Middle East’s soaring commodity prices.

One of the most eagerly anticipated holidays in the Islamic world is Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice. As long as they can afford it, families are expected to perform a ritualistic animal sacrifice during the four-day festival, usually a sheep or a cow.

However, Middle Eastern nations are particularly affected by the raging global inflation that has resulted from the US interest rate increase and the conflict in Russia and Ukraine, which prevents many Muslims from making preparations for Eid al-Adha.

Tunisian households are feeling the pinch as the country’s inflation soars to 8.1 percent, the highest level since October 1991, according to news reports.