El Salvador’s Bitcoin Office (ONBTC) has reported a significant achievement in its crypto mining efforts. El Salvador embraces geothermal Bitcoin mining to harness sustainable energy from volcanic sources. Utilizing geothermal energy, the country has mined 473.5 BTC, contributing to its growing bitcoin reserves. Since 2021, El Salvador’s mining operations have been powered by geothermal energy sourced from the Tecapa volcanic complex.

By utilizing volcanic steam, El Salvador embraces geothermal Bitcoin mining to power its operations. The Berlin geothermal plant, employing 300 miners, played a crucial role in this green initiative. The mined bitcoins are part of the nation’s current holdings, which total over 5,750 BTC as revealed by President Nayib Bukele earlier this year. Bukele has been vocal about leveraging geothermal energy, which involves harnessing steam from underground reservoirs to power turbines. This recent disclosure marks one of the first detailed reports on the success of the country’s sustainable mining efforts.

Bitfarms Expands Paraguayan Facility with 100 MW Hydropower Deal

Bitfarms (TSX: BITF) has secured an additional 100 megawatts of hydropower capacity for its Yguazu facility in Paraguay. This expansion will provide cost-effective electricity at $0.039 per kilowatt-hour, unaffected by inflationary pressures. The construction at Yguazu began in March and includes connecting to the ANDE substation.

Ben Gagnon, Bitfarms’ chief mining officer, stated that this additional capacity offers a low-cost growth path for the first half of 2025 without impacting the company’s 2024 goal of 21 exahashes per second (EH/s). The Yguazu expansion is expected to boost Bitfarms’ managed megawatts from 428 MW to 528 MW by 2025.

Bitso Launches Web3 Wallet to Enhance DeFi Access

Bitso, a leading cryptocurrency exchange in Latin America, has introduced a new Web3 wallet to its customers. This in-house developed wallet aims to facilitate users’ transition into decentralized finance (DeFi). Bitso’s new product allows customers to purchase cryptocurrencies through its centralized platform and seamlessly transfer them to the decentralized wallet.

This move aligns Bitso with other major exchanges like Binance, Okx, and Bybit, which have also ventured into offering Web3 services. The wallet is expected to provide a trusted and efficient platform for Bitso’s users, enhancing their crypto experience and broadening access to DeFi opportunities.

El Salvador’s Geothermal Bitcoin Mining: A Green Initiative with Economic Implications

El Salvador embraces geothermal Bitcoin mining as part of its strategy to increase digital asset reserves. By tapping into the geothermal energy from the Tecapa volcanic complex, the country aims to harness a renewable and largely untapped energy source. This approach not only showcases innovation in the crypto space but also aligns with global trends towards green energy.

However, the economic implications of this initiative warrant closer examination. Mining 473.5 BTC contributes to El Salvador’s bitcoin reserves, now totaling over 5,750 BTC. While this bolsters the nation’s digital asset portfolio, it also exposes the country to the volatile nature of cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin prices can fluctuate widely, potentially impacting the value of the reserves.

Furthermore, the reliance on geothermal energy, while environmentally friendly, comes with its own set of challenges. The infrastructure required for geothermal energy extraction and bitcoin mining is capital-intensive. Maintenance and operational costs, coupled with the need for technical expertise, could strain the nation’s resources.

The transparency shown by President Nayib Bukele and the Bitcoin Office in reporting the results of the geothermal mining project is commendable. It provides a rare glimpse into the effectiveness of this green initiative. Yet, the long-term sustainability and economic viability of such projects remain to be seen. Will the benefits of Bitcoin mining outweigh the costs and risks associated with it? This question will only be answered with time and more detailed economic analyses. Bitfarms’ expansion of its Yguazu facility in Paraguay with an additional 100 megawatts of hydropower is a strategic move to capitalize on low-cost, sustainable energy.

