As anticipation builds for the next generation of Google Pixel phones, leaks have started to trickle in, giving us a glimpse of what to expect. The latest buzz involves the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, also known as the Pixel Fold 2.

These leaks not only reveal the planned color options for the upcoming models but also provide early access to the official wallpapers designed for these devices.

For those eager to give their current smartphones a Pixel 9 makeover, the new wallpapers are already available for download.

The Colors of the Future Pixels

According to a leak from Android Authority, the upcoming Pixel lineup will sport a variety of colors, each associated with specific codenames found in the wallpaper files.

While these names might change before the official launch, they give us a good idea of Google’s direction for the new models.

Pixel 9: Expected to come in Jade, Obsidian, Peony, and Porcelain.

Pixel 9 Pro: Anticipated colors include Hazel, Obsidian, Porcelain, and Rose. Pixel 9 Pro Fold (Pixel Fold 2): Set to be available in Obsidian and Porcelain, with the latter also being referred to as “Gold” in some contexts.

A Visual Treat: Swirling Petals Wallpapers

The new wallpapers, themed “Swirling Petals,” are a departure from previous Pixel generations. Unlike before, where artists often contributed to the designs, these wallpapers appear to be created directly by Google. This cohesive design approach could reflect Google’s intention to create a more unified and distinctive visual identity for the Pixel brand.

Distinguishing Features: Display Sizes

A notable trend with the Pixel series is the differentiation in display sizes, which has been consistent since the Pixel 6. This trend is expected to continue, with the Pixel 9 models offering various display dimensions to cater to different user preferences.

Camera Configurations: Standard vs. Pro

Since the Pixel 6, Google has clearly differentiated the camera setups between its standard and Pro models, and this trend will likely persist with the Pixel 9 series. The standard Pixel 9 is expected to feature two rear cameras—a main lens and an ultrawide shooter. In contrast, the Pixel 9 Pro models are rumored to include an additional telephoto lens.

Speculation suggests that the Pixel 9 will maintain the camera setup seen in the Pixel 8, with a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide sensor.

The Pixel 8 Pro enhanced this setup with a 48MP ultrawide lens and a telephoto lens that supports 5x optical zoom.

The only current rumor about the Pixel 9 Pro hints at the possibility of a variable aperture for the telephoto lens, though it’s unclear if this feature will be present in both Pro models.

Battery Life: Bigger Phones, Bigger Batteries

Battery size is another area where the Pixel 9 series is expected to follow previous patterns. Larger phones typically have more room for bigger batteries.

The current Pixel 8 has a 4,575 mAh battery, while the Pixel 8 Pro has a 5,050 mAh cell. This difference allows the Pixel 8 Pro to last longer on a single charge compared to the regular Pixel 8.

While no specific battery rumors have emerged for the Pixel 9 series, it’s reasonable to expect that the larger models will continue to have larger batteries, potentially leading to better battery life.

Google Pixel 9 Series – Pricing Predictions: Keeping in Line with Tradition

Price speculation for the Pixel 9 series is largely based on the pricing patterns of previous models. Historically, there’s been a $300 gap between the entry-level Pixel and its Pro counterpart.

For example, the Pixel 8 starts at $699, while the Pixel 8 Pro is priced at $999. Assuming Google maintains this pricing structure, we can anticipate the following:

Google Pixel 9: Likely to start at $699

Pixel 9 Pro: Could be priced around $899 for the smaller model, given its enhanced camera features.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Might retain the $999 price point

There is also a possibility that the smaller Pixel 9 Pro could start at $999, with the Pixel 9 Pro XL priced at $1,099. However, Google might be cautious about exceeding the $1,000 mark to avoid deterring potential customers.

Conclusion: Anticipation Builds

As we look forward to the official release of the Pixel 9 series, these leaks provide an exciting preview of what’s to come.

From new color options and beautifully designed wallpapers to distinct camera setups and potential battery improvements, the Pixel 9 lineup promises to continue Google’s tradition of innovation and quality.

While we await more concrete details, these early insights help build the anticipation and excitement for the next generation of Google’s flagship smartphones.

Whether you’re considering an upgrade or simply curious about the latest tech trends, the Pixel 9 series is shaping up to be a significant release in the smartphone market. Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the fall launch!