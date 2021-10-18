Elden Ring Delayed To February 2022

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware announced that Elden Ring has been postponed until February 2022, along with the news that a closed beta test will take place in November. Registration for the Game Network Test is now open for the test that will allow players to play the game before its new release date of February in November. The closed network tests for the game will take place in November this year, We are looking forward to seeing you play the game in closed network testing in November.

As I said, it was in the final stages of development when the COVID 19 pandemic affected development around the world, leading to numerous major game delays. Since the flow of game development and time itself are confused due to the age-old project phases, we are not surprised that Bandai Namco is delaying the start of the game.

FromSoftware has announced that the long-awaited action RPG Elden Ring has moved from January to February 2022. The announcement was made in a tweet from the Games’ official Twitter account. After a slow drip of information, we learned over the summer that FromSoftware was targeting a release date of January 2022. Martin, the developer of Dark Souls FromSoftware, announced that game is a collaboration between the author George R.R. of Game of Thrones.

