Elden Ring Hits 12 Million Copies Sold

Elden Ring is doing incredibly well and FromSoftware just announced that it has sold 12 million copies of the game in the three weeks since the game’s release. Now FromSoftware has released a statement confirming Elden Ring’s worldwide sales of 12 million in just two weeks. Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment and studio FromSoftware boasted that Elden Ring sold over 12 million copies. Elden Ring was released on February 25, and according to Bandai Namco, the game’s sales exceeded 12 million by March 14.

In a press release from Bandai Namco and FromSoftware, the publisher and developer revealed that 1 million of the 12 million are in Japan, with the remaining 11 million in the rest of the world. The new press release also claims that 1 million of those sales came from Japan, the only region where developer FromSoftware self-published the game.

In 2015, Famitsu reported that Dark Souls, Dark Souls, and the Altrias of the Abyss expansion, Dark Souls II, and Original Sin Dark Souls remake Dark Souls 2 have sold over 8 million copies worldwide. Released in 2016, Dark Souls III set FromSoftware’s previous record for total sales, selling over 3 million copies in its first two months and over 10 million in May 2020. The company’s other games and their sales are at least in the original version of Dark Souls. By comparison, the multi-format game Resident Evil 7 was considered a hit and sold 10 million copies worldwide by the end of its run, while Final Fantasy 15 took several years to reach a total of 9.8 million copies.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Elden Ring had already surpassed 280,000 units sold on Playstation in Japan alone, ranking first and second in the top ten best-selling games for the PS4 and PS5 versions. According to FromSoftware data obtained by GameseIndustry.biz, 12 million sales make Elden Ring the most successful “new IP launch” since 2016, when Ubisoft released The Division. In a press release, FromSoftware head Hidetaka Miyazaki and Bandai Namco president and CEO Yasuo Miyakawa said they were delighted to see how well Elden Ring is performing and thanked fans for their support during Elden Ring’s development and after release. Bandai Namco CEO Yasuo Miyakawa is very proud to be involved in creating such a wonderful and fantastic game with FromSoftware under the guidance of CEO Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin. Bandai Namco has announced that its employees will receive a pay raise in April,