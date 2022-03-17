PC Game Pass Gets Weird West And Shredders In March

Weird West arrives on PC Game Pass on March 31st, but many games will join the service before then. Microsoft has announced that many games will be joining the PC Game Pass subscription service this month, and it’s a great time for big-name indie titles.

Strategy RPG Crusader Kings 3 Coming to Xbox Game Pass for Xbox Series X | S will release on March 29th after being available on PC Game Pass, while Weird West will finally be available on Game Pass for PC, consoles, and cloud services on March 31st. For now, Crusader Kings 3 will only be available on current generation Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, but this may change if the game arrives on Xbox Cloud Gaming in the future.

Then there’s Shredders and the unreleased snowboard game, which will be released on Xbox on March 17. You’ll also get Shredders, a brand new snowboard game that’s entering a market that series like SSX have abandoned. Shedders is the aggressive snowboard game you might remember from last summer’s Xbox E3 presentation.

Shredders is an open-world snowboard game where you have to perform “the craziest stunts imaginable”. It’s similar to SSX, only so good that John calls it “Microsoft Flight Sim for Snowboard Games”. If that’s really looking great.

Weird West, the upcoming immersive sim from WolfEye Studios is also available for Xbox Game Pass. RPG horror Cowboy Weird West is an old-school RPG from WolfEye Games, the new studio of Arkane founder Rafael Colantonio. We also have the snowboarding sim Shredders coming on March 17th, as well as the southern gothic cyberpunk adventure game Norco coming out on March 24th.

EA Play and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can immerse themselves in the exciting history of Formula 1, take to the track with their team, and experience every Formula 1 fan’s wildest fantasies as F1 2021 adds to the collection of racing games available on EA Play. On March 24, Norco’s gothic adventure will release on PC, while EA and Codemasters F1 2021 will arrive on consoles via EA Play, included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.