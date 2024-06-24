The critically renowned action RPG “Elden Ring,” created by FromSoftware and released by Bandai Namco Entertainment, never fails to enthral gamers with its vast open world, complex storyline, and demanding gameplay. The capacity to wield a weapon in two hands is a crucial fighting component in “Elden Ring” that can drastically improve your offensive potential and alter your approach to battle. This 2024 update will walk you through the process of two-handing a weapon in “Elden Ring,” covering fresh information and strategies that have surfaced since the game’s launch.

KEYPOINTS:

Triangle + R1 to two-hand on a PS4 or PS5.

On an Xbox One or Xbox Series X, two-handed play is Y + RB.

E + right-click to use a Windows computer two-handed (keyboard and mouse).

Two-Handed Weapon: Why?

Using a weapon two-handed in “Elden Ring” has several benefits.

Increased Damage : Two-handing increases your effective strength by 50%, which increases the amount of damage your weapon can produce.

: Two-handing increases your effective strength by 50%, which increases the amount of damage your weapon can produce. Enhanced Poise Damage : It’s easier to stun opponents, which makes them more vulnerable to critical strikes.

: It’s easier to stun opponents, which makes them more vulnerable to critical strikes. Enhanced Moveset : When used in two hands, several weapons get new or modified actions that offer additional options for fighting.

How to Two-Hand a Weapon

The process to two-hand a weapon in “Elden Ring” is straightforward, but it differs slightly depending on your platform. Here are the updated controls for 2024:

For PlayStation (PS4/PS5):

Equip Your Weapon: Ensure the weapon you want to two-hand is equipped in either your right or left hand.

Press and Hold Triangle: Hold down the Triangle button.

Press R1 or L1: While holding Triangle, press R1 to two-hand your right-hand weapon or L1 to two-hand your left-hand weapon.

For Xbox (Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S):

Equip Your Weapon: Make sure the weapon you want to two-hand is equipped in the desired hand.

Press and Hold Y: Hold down the Y button.

Press RB or LB: While holding Y, press RB to two-hand your right-hand weapon or LB to two-hand your left-hand weapon.

For PC (Keyboard and Mouse):

Equip Your Weapon: Equip the weapon in either your right- or left-hand slot.

Hold E: Hold the E key (the default interact key).

Left Click or Right Click: While holding E, click the Left Mouse Button to two-hand your right-hand weapon or the Right Mouse Button to two-hand your left-hand weapon.

Advice on Using Two-Handed Weapons

Recognise Your Strength Needs : By using a weapon in two hands, you can wield heavier weapons earlier because it essentially lowers the weapon’s strength demand by around 30%. Play around with Movesets : Certain weapons can perform special two-handed movesets. Try out various weapons to see which best suits your style of play. Be Aware of Your Energy : Every hit while two-handing requires more energy. To keep yourself from being exposed, properly manage your stamina. Altering Your Position : To adjust to various circumstances, practise alternating between one-handed and two-handed positions during battle. For example, you may choose to use a shield to defend yourself in confined spaces but to use two hands while facing bosses or other larger opponents.

In summary

Gaining proficiency in two-handed weaponry in “Elden Ring” can greatly improve your fighting abilities and provide you with additional tactics to use against the game’s tough opponents. Understanding and making use of this concept will definitely help you in your quest, regardless of whether you’re an experienced player returning to the Lands Between or a novice just beginning your adventure. May grace lead your way as you experiment with various weapons and movesets to see what suits your playstyle the best. Enjoy your adventures, Tarnished!