Elden Ring Nears A Million Concurrent Players On Steam

Elden Ring hit an all-time high of 891,638 concurrent players on Steam today, breaking its own concurrent player record. Elden Ring is the latest record set, with From Software’s latest release, From Software, attracting more than 950,000 players in its second weekend of release. Just three hours after Elden Ring launched on Steam, the number of concurrent players peaked at 764,835, according to SteamDB. With the release of the 953, the Elden Ring, like its console counterpart, is expected to be a big hit on Steam. , will sell about 1 million copies.

Elden Ring kicked off the second weekend after launch, with 953,426 concurrent players (according to SteamDB). On the first day alone, Elden Ring reached 672,351 concurrent players, second only to Lost Ark (691,723 at the time of writing). It’s too early to tell if Elden Ring will set a new record over the weekend, but Elden Ring’s immediate success is an interesting rebuke to some other open-world games that seem to be playing it safe in hopes of reaching a wider audience. With Elden Rings peaking in new player numbers a week after its release, it’s clear players are staying in the game despite the odds.

The new numbers have helped Elden Ring move closer to New World, which currently ranks as the sixth-best player of all time with 913,634 concurrent players. Since it was the middle of the night in Europe and Thursday evening, the peak of the simultaneous number of players will probably be passed this weekend.

If video games have something like box office ratings, then it starts to depend on the number of players online at the same time. If video games have something like a workplace schedule, they start counting concurrent players. Because since its release on February 25, 2022, there has been no downward trend in daily player counts so far, quite the opposite. PlayStation and Xbox players will likely have similarly high player counts, so the server may be unstable for a while. A quick look at the reviews on Steam (over 7,000 of them negative) shows that these performance issues are not overlooked by PC gamers.

Even old community favorites like Terraria had to give up their seats. Smilegate enjoys great success after the early launch of Lost Ark, which became one of the most popular games on Steam even before it allowed a large proportion of new players to play Lost Ark, which became one of the most popular games on Steam even before most new players were allowed on Steam. This was the start of the journey for Lost Ark as 505,675 players were playing at the same time in the midst of activity.

FromSoftware has a big future for the upcoming Souls games. Elden Ring FromSofts attracted over 750,000 concurrent Steam players despite increasingly negative user reviews of the game due to questionable PC performance. Elden Ring is the latest game from FromSoftware that reinvents the formula that FromSoftware has created over the past decade for its Soulborne games while keeping the core elements intact.

Cyberpunk 2077 and Grand Theft Auto Vs both peaked at 1.14 million. This is the seventh-highest number recorded on Steam after Cyberpunk 2077. As mentioned above, Cyberpunk 2077 (5th with 1,054,388 players) has a long way to go.