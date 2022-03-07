Nvidia Employee Details Allegedly Being Leaked After Recent Hacking

The Lapsus$ ransomware group leaked the credentials of Nvidia employees and said it would soon release 1 terabyte of stolen data, according to screenshots posted on Twitter by cybersecurity monitoring group DarkTracer. According to a Twitter screenshot, the Lapsus ransomware gang also claimed to have “full chip, graphics and computer chipset files for all of Nvidia’s latest GPUs” and threatened to leak the company’s Lite Hash Rate (LHR) technology. In a post seen by The Verge, the Lapsus$ hacker group claims that the hardware folder alone is 250GB in size and contains information about “all the latest Nvidia GPUs,” including the mysterious RTX 3090 Ti.

In addition, the group also said that US chip company NVIDIA hacked and encrypted the leaked information with ransomware, adding that it eventually restored the files from a backup. After the breakup, the hacker organization claimed that Nvidia had scolded the hackers, but these claims had not been confirmed at the time of the complaint.