Electric car sales in UK double in January with Kia Sportage as best selling EV

Kia Niro EV sales in the UK in the month of January with overall registrations amounted to 2,372 units. While overall best selling vehicles are topped by Kia Sportage. All-electric car sales in the UK have a 130% year-over-year increase and currently represent 20.4% of the automobile market in the country.

In terms of light commercial vehicles (LCV), some 17,566 were registered in January (down 27% from a strong January 2021). Out of that, about 647 were all-electric (up to over 21%), which translated to a market share of 3.7%. According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), “Electric van uptake is predicted to climb significantly this year as a result of key new model launches, by 81.3% to 23,130 units, which would represent 6.4% of the market, compared with 3.6% or 12,759 units in 2021. This means roughly one in 16 new vans will be fully electric in 2022.”

Plug-in electric car sales almost doubled last month. According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), 23,480 passenger plug-in cars were registered in January, which is 90% more than a year ago. Together with 13,492 non-rechargeable hybrids, close to a third of new cars are electrified – (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs). Back in 2021, the plug-in market share was around 20%.

In January the number of plug-in vehicle registrations in the UK are as follows,

BEVs: 14,433 (up 130% year-over-year) at market share of 12.5%

PHEVs: 9,047 (up 48% year-over-year) at market share of 7.9%

Total: 23,480 (up 90% year-over-year) at market share of 20.4%

Kia electric vehicles

Kia’s electric vehicles owners can sign up to its charging app which provides access to the largest number of public charging networks in the UK, and other charging networks across 28 other European countries.

Kia Sportage is the best-selling EV is known to have 3,458 registrations in January 2022. Kia hasn’t officially reported the number of sales, and the data is from the registrations by customers. The SUV is available with four different powertrains, including hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid, and mild hybrid.

Furthermore, Ford Puma came in at number two, with 2,608 units sold, followed by the Kia Niro, MINI, the Vauxhall Corsa, and the Hyundai Tucson. Plug-in vehicles have become particularly popular, electrifying British roads. Despite the new car sales increasing since last year, the numbers are lower than pre-pandemic figures. This is in reference to vehicle registrations including internal combustion engine vehicles and electric vehicles. Automakers continue to struggle to keep up with the demand as the semiconductor chip shortage continues. According to the report by SMMT, average new car CO2 emissions fell by 11.2% in 2021, to its lowest ever recorded level of 119.7g/km.