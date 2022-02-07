Hideo Kojima Is Starting A Podcast

Hideo Kojima has launched a new exclusive Japanese podcast for Audible, where he discusses topics related to games and movies, including Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid. In each episode of the show, called Hideo Kojima’s Radioverse, a different guest joins Kojima for in-depth conversations on topics relating to video games and movies.

While we’ve been told that his studio, Kojima Productions, will open a new media division and that 2022 will be exciting, what fans might not expect is podcasts. After Kojima cryptically teased the new project at the start of the new year, many speculated that Kojima might be working on a podcast, and it turns out they were right.

In December 2021, Kojima also confirmed that he was working on two separate games. In October 2020, Kojima Productions announced that they were working on a brand new game and also expanding to Los Angeles in November 2021 with a new division dedicated to film, television, and music. Eventually, at the end of 2021, Kojima Productions announced the opening of a new business unit in Los Angeles focusing on film and television.

Now Kojima will have another opportunity to share this passion in a new project. However, you also need to know Japanese as it is exclusive to Amazon Audible Japan. The podcast description on the website reads: “Each time, we invite various guests to discuss in-depth topics related to games and movies that are not heard anywhere else. According to the same report, there are no plans to dub the podcast, although that can always change.

