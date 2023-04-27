Electric vs. Diesel Semi Trucks: Will EV Tech Win The Freight Battle?

The transportation industry is undergoing a revolution, as electric vehicles (EVs) are increasingly becoming the preferred choice for both individual and commercial use. The IEA predicts 1 in 5 cars sold around the world will be electric. In the commercial sector, electric semi-trucks have started to challenge the dominance of traditional diesel-powered vehicles.

The debate over which type of semi-truck is better for the long run – electric or diesel – has become a hot topic. The concern can be how much can these electric trucks handle in comparison with their diesel counterparts? Can they pull a full load of heavy SUV’s loaded on on a car transporter? Can they move heavy equipment like boom trucks? Here we answer these questions in detail.

Cost

Initial purchase price

When it comes to the initial purchase price, diesel-powered semi-trucks currently have the advantage. However, just as electric cars have become l3ess expensive over the years, so will semi-trucks.

Electric semi-trucks, being a relatively new technology, are more expensive to produce, resulting in higher upfront costs for businesses. However, as the technology advances and economies of scale improve, it is expected that the price gap between electric and diesel semi-trucks will narrow.

Operational cost

Electric semi-trucks are known for their low operational costs. Electricity is generally cheaper than diesel, and the cost per mile for electric semi-trucks is significantly lower. For example, even though the cost of an electric car is $10,000 higher than their fossil fuel counterparts, the money saved in fuel over the time of ownership will far supersede the price tag. The same will then go for electric semi-trucks.

Additionally, electric vehicles require less maintenance, as they have fewer moving parts than their diesel counterparts. The savings from reduced maintenance and fuel costs can offset the higher initial purchase price of electric semi-trucks in the long run.

Environmental Impact

Emissions

One of the main advantages of electric semi-trucks is their zero tailpipe emissions. Diesel-powered semi-trucks, on the other hand, are notorious for their high levels of greenhouse gas emissions, such as CO2 and NOx, which contribute to climate change and air pollution. Electric semi-trucks can help reduce the transportation industry’s carbon footprint and improve air quality, especially in urban areas.

However, it is important to consider the source of electricity used to charge electric semi-trucks. If the electricity comes from non-renewable sources, such as coal or natural gas, the environmental benefits of electric semi-trucks may be diminished. To fully capitalize on the eco-friendly potential of electric semi-trucks, it is essential to prioritize clean energy sources for charging.

Resource extraction

Manufacturing electric semi-trucks requires the extraction and processing of materials like lithium, cobalt, and nickel for their batteries. Some of these mining practices can be environmentally harmful and have raised concerns about the sustainability of electric vehicle production. However, research into more sustainable battery technologies and recycling methods is ongoing and could help mitigate these concerns in the future.

Performance

Range and charging time

One of the primary concerns for electric semi-trucks is their range and charging time. Diesel-powered semi-trucks can cover long distances with ease and refuel quickly, making them well-suited for cross-country transportation. Electric semi-trucks, on the other hand, currently have a limited range compared to their diesel counterparts, and charging times are longer.

However, advancements in battery technology and fast-charging infrastructure are helping to address these issues. As battery energy density improves and charging times decrease, electric semi-trucks are expected to become more competitive in terms of range and refueling.

Torque and acceleration

Electric semi-trucks have an edge over diesel-powered vehicles when it comes to torque and acceleration. Electric motors deliver instant torque, allowing for quicker acceleration and smoother power delivery. This can be advantageous when pulling heavy loads and navigating through traffic.

Infrastructure

Charging stations

A significant challenge for electric semi-trucks is the lack of charging infrastructure compared to the extensive network of diesel refueling stations. Expanding the charging infrastructure is crucial for the widespread adoption of electric semi-trucks, especially along major transportation corridors.

Governments and private companies are investing in the development of fast-charging stations to address this issue, and as the electric vehicle market grows, it is expected that the charging infrastructure will become more robust and accessible.

Maintenance and repair

The maintenance and repair infrastructure for electric semi-trucks is still developing, as the technology is relatively new. Mechanics and technicians need to be trained in electric vehicle maintenance and repair, which can be a challenge, particularly in rural areas. However, as electric semi-trucks become more prevalent, the maintenance and repair infrastructure will likely expand to accommodate the growing demand for these services.

It Will All Eventually Shift – Tech Will Win

In the long run, electric semi-trucks have the potential to surpass diesel-powered semi-trucks in terms of cost, environmental impact, and performance. Advancements in battery technology, charging infrastructure, and maintenance capabilities are critical to ensuring the widespread adoption of electric semi-trucks.

While diesel-powered semi-trucks currently have some advantages, such as lower initial purchase price and more extensive refueling infrastructure, the ongoing transition to cleaner and more sustainable transportation solutions suggests that electric semi-trucks are the better option for the future.

As governments and businesses continue to prioritize sustainability and invest in the development of electric vehicle technologies and infrastructure, electric semi-trucks are poised to become an increasingly viable and attractive choice for the transportation industry.

Comments

comments