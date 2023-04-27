How to hide apps on samsung smartphone

In the event that your telephone is many times gotten to by a relative, companion, or partner, it is ideal to guarantee your delicate data and content are safeguarded, for which you might have to hide some apps. There are sure Android apps that clients wish to leave well enough alone and don’t believe anybody should be aware. Perhaps you have a game you’re dependent on or a call-recording application that you’re not prepared to impart to the world.

How to Hide Apps on Android?

Notwithstanding what Android brand (Samsung, OnePlus, Pixel) you use, there are local choices, you can use to rapidly hide applications. An elective strategy for stowing away apps is to utilize a launcher application. Launcher apps permit you to tweak the look and feel of your home screen. They likewise permit you to hide apps by making a secret organizer.

1Hide Apps in Home Screen Settings

Most Android gadgets can hide apps from the home screen settings. These settings are accessible straightforwardly on the telephone and don’t need outsider applications.

Open Android gadget settings.

Look down and snap on the Home screen.

Search and snap Hide apps.

Presently click as numerous apps as you wish to hide, and the secret applications will not show up in the home screen menu.

2Using Secure Envelope to Hide Apps

A solid organizer is an inherent security highlight that allows you to hide apps, records, and other delicate substance. Samsung gadgets are furnished with a private and scrambled secure envelope that must be gotten to with a PIN or secret phrase. The best part is that it’s thoroughly allowed to utilize. So on the off chance that you have some apps you want to keep stowed away, read on for a bit by bit guide on the most proficient method to utilize Secure Envelope.

1. Make Another Safe Organizer

You want a Samsung record to make a protected organizer.

Open Samsung gadget settings and make a beeline for “Biometrics and security.”

Really look at the Safe Organizer menu.

Sign in to your Samsung account.

There are a couple of consents that you can permit to “secure envelope” and pick the security method(PIN or Secret word).

You can see an easy route to the solid envelope that shows up on your home screen.

2. Add Apps to a Protected Envelope

Send off the Protected Envelope.

Raise a ruckus around town “Apps” menu on the top side of the screen.

Pick as numerous apps as you need and tap done once chosen.

3Hide Apps with Android Launcher Apps

One more effective method for stowing away apps is to utilize a launcher application. Launcher apps permit you to modify the look and feel of your home screen, and a significant number of them accompany the choice to hide apps. You can hide any mysterious application you don’t believe anybody should be aware of with one of these launcher applications.

1. Microsoft Launcher

It has the additional advantage of giving you more protection, as well as cleaning up your home screen and making it simpler to find the apps you use. In the event that you’re keen on utilizing Microsoft Launcher to hide your apps, Look at these means for concealing mystery apps in Microsoft Launcher.

Press and hold the clear space on the home screen.

Click on the launcher settings menu. Presently select the Covered up apps menu.

Raise a ruckus around town apps and pick the ideal apps you wish to hide to make them imperceptible.

2. Nova Launcher

Among the best highlights of Nova launcher’s exceptional variant is the capacity to hide applications that are not apparent to other people. The outsider device forestalls explicit apps from appearing in the application cabinet. A great deal of clients find it beneficial with regards to convincing customizations, overseeing apps, and in any event, setting marks for explicit apps.

Introduce and send off the Nova Launcher prime. Ensure it’s your default launcher.

You can hide applications by tapping the Hide applications choice under the class Cabinet gatherings.

4Create Visitor Record or Mystery Mode

This strategy will assist you with stowing away apps and be open when required.

1. Make Visitor Record

You ought to make a visitor account on your Android telephone for the vast majority various reasons. Perhaps you’re crediting your telephone to a companion, and you don’t believe they should see all of your apps. Visitor account Permits you to hide apps from your primary record and keep them hidden.

Explore to gadget Settings.

Select Framework and snap Numerous clients > Visitor.

You can immediately set up a profile by tapping Add new client.

2. Utilize Secret Mode

Samsung gadgets offer Mystery mode setups as an additional security to maintain mystery records and apps.

Make a beeline for the settings and check in the event that you have designed the Mysterious mode. Likewise, set areas of strength for a.

Swipe down the warning board .

Click on the Mysterious mode and enter the secret key to add the applications.

5Disable Apps to Hide

The Disable choice purposes any issue you experience while stowing away preinstalled or framework based apps. As it is the most productive and speedy method for concealing them.

1. Disable Apps on the Home Screen

Find the application you wish to disable.

Press and hold the application.

Tap on Disable.

2. Disable Apps in the Settings

Open your gadget settings.

Go to the Application segment. You can see a rundown of all apps introduced.

Pick the application you wish to disable, and from the following window, click on Disable.

