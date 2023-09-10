Electrifying Displays at IAA Mobility in Munich: A Closer Look

The IAA Mobility Show Munich 2023, the world’s leading mobility trade fair, is taking place from September 5 to 10, 2023. The show will feature a wide range of exhibits, including electric vehicles, autonomous driving technology, and sustainable transportation solutions. Expecting to attract over 100,000 visitors from around the world, the show is ready to take us to the future.

It is currently buzzing with electric fervor since BMW, Mercedes, and a host of Chinese brands have lit up the floor. The event’s subject is electrification, and all top manufacturers have displayed their selections of electric vehicles. Chinese participants, like Xpeng and BYD, were also present as they aim to expand internationally.

Let’s take a quick look at all of them:

BMW Vision Neue Klasse

BMW’s concept, the Vision Neue Klasse, showcases the future of their electric vehicles. It’ll underpin BMW’s EVs for years. Production starts in 2025. The design? Classic BMW with a glass roof twist. Inside, the tech game is strong.

Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class

Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class Mercedes introduced its Concept CLA Class. It’s a leap into the electric realm for the German powerhouse. Expect four models, including an SUV and a coupe. This has the capacity to travel 466 miles with a single charge.

Mercedes-Benz Vision One Eleven

Vision One Eleven is Mercedes’ nod to the past. Inspired by 60s and 70s C 111 cars, it’s still just a concept. But the electric vibe can be sensed from its mere look.

Leapmotor C10

China made a significant presence at the IAA. this time. Leapmotor is all set to go global by bringing its C10 sports utility vehicle — or SUV — to European markets next year

BYD Seal

Warren Buffett-backed BYD unveils the Seal sedan. Priced at $47,992, this EV promises a 570-mile range. With aggressive overseas moves, BYD aims to dominate.

Opel Experimental

Stellantis’ Opel revealed its Experimental. Launched in July, it’s Opel’s vision of the future. The futuristic design really captures the brand’s direction.

Lucid Air Midnight Dream Edition

Lucid’s limited-edition Air model promises 799 kilometers per charge. It combines luxury—massage seats—with space. It is going to be exclusive to Europe.

Volkswagen ID. GTI Concept

Volkswagen’s electric stride is evident with the ID. GTI Concept. Considering this as a glimpse into their electric future, Volkswagen will unleash 11 electric models by 2027.

Porsche Mission X

Porsche’s hypercar concept, Mission X, dazzled in the automotive show. With upward-opening doors, it’s a beacon of futuristic sports cars. It pays homage to iconic predecessors like the 918 Spyder.

MG Cyberster

After the Shanghai’s Auto Show, the MG Cyberster graces IAA next. MG touts 500 miles per charge. Alongwith the classic design, it boasts a gaming cockpit and 5G connectivity.

Lego Lamborghini Sián FKP 37

Not all cars were real at the IAA. A Lego Lamborghini model turned heads too!