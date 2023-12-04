On Friday, December 8, Electronic Arts will discontinue the online services for seven of their titles. Over the years, Electronic Arts has created and released a tremendous number of games. Many of these games have launched with online multiplayer capabilities over the previous few decades, but regrettably, video game online services are never permanent.

The publisher usually notifies fans in advance when a game’s online services are set to be discontinued. Like other companies, EA gives players plenty of warning before discontinuing its game’s online capabilities. Usually, these EA game shutdowns happen more sporadically, but on Friday, December 8, seven EA-published titles will permanently lose their online functionality.

EA plans to discontinue Battlefield 1943, Battlefield: Bad Company, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, Crysis 3, Dante’s Inferno, Dead Space 2, and Mirror’s Edge Catalyst on Friday, December 8. There is not much time left for anyone interested in any of these games’ online features to take advantage of them, so they better move quickly. Fans who wish to play these EA games online prior to the shutdowns will need to locate a physical copy, though, as some of them have been delisted.

Since EA is the developer of these well-known, high-profile titles, some fans will undoubtedly be disappointed by the closure of their online services. The fact is, though, that people aren’t actually playing these games online anymore. The good news is that the games won’t become entirely outdated because their offline feature will still be usable. Because the campaigns in the Battlefield: Bad Company titles are so outstanding, players will still be able to enjoy the games to some degree even after the shutdowns.

It’s feasible that these games’ online multiplayer experiences may eventually be brought back in some form. To follow up on the highly successful Dead Space recreation it launched earlier this year, EA may, for instance, create a remake of Dead Space 2. Although there hasn’t been any official announcement to that effect, it’s rather plausible that the multiplayer portion of the original game would also be recreated in this effort. However, fans shouldn’t hold their breath because there isn’t much longer for those who want to play these games online.

