National, 12th August 2025 — ELIVAAS, a fast-growing luxury vacation rental platform, has announced the successful closure of its ₹87 crore (approx. USD 10.4 million) Series B funding round. The investment was led by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India, with continued backing from existing investors Peak XV Partners’ Surge and 3one4 Capital. The funding reinforces investor confidence in ELIVAAS’ strong growth trajectory, proven business model, and untapped market potential.

The raise comes less than a year after ELIVAAS’ $5 million Series A round in September 2024, which had set the foundation for its premium positioning in the second homes and high-end travel segment.

Credits: SME Street

Doubling Down on India and Beyond

With fresh capital in the bank, ELIVAAS is gearing up to deepen its market penetration in high-potential leisure and business destinations across India. From the sun-kissed beaches of Goa to the cool climes of the Himalayas, the company aims to double its property network and strengthen its presence in cities that attract both domestic and international travellers.

The next chapter will also see the brand making bold strides into global markets, expanding beyond Indian borders to position itself as a premium player in the global luxury travel space. This push will be supported by a sharper brand visibility strategy, ensuring ELIVAAS is recognized as a hallmark of trust, quality, and exclusivity in vacation rentals.

Technology at the Core

The company isn’t just betting on physical expansion — it’s placing a big wager on cutting-edge technology to power its next stage of growth. ELIVAAS plans to invest in advanced operational tools to streamline bookings, enhance the guest experience, and strengthen partnerships with homeowners.

“Our focus remains on leveraging technology to ensure seamless, high-quality experiences at scale while strengthening ELIVAAS as a trusted brand in luxury travel,” said Ritwik Khare, Founder & CEO. “This round will enable us to not only grow aggressively in India but also lay the groundwork for international expansion.”

From AI-driven pricing algorithms to predictive guest preference tools, the technology stack aims to create a frictionless, personalized travel experience for discerning customers.

Investor Confidence Runs High

Backing from Vertex Ventures SEA & India adds significant strategic value. “We see a fast-growing opportunity to leverage second homes supply to provide premium travel experiences in India via alternate accommodation,” said Nikhil Marwaha, Partner at Vertex Ventures SEA & India. “Elivaas is best suited to capture this market with their technology-enabled platform and obsessive commitment to customer experience, which is loved by both homeowners and consumers.”

The fact that early-stage investors like Peak XV Partners’ Surge and 3one4 Capital have doubled down in this round reflects a deep trust in the leadership team and business fundamentals.

From Startup to Market Leader in Two Years

Founded in 2023 by travel industry veterans Ritwik Khare and Karan Miglani, ELIVAAS has made a swift impact in India’s high-end travel space. The company’s model blends exclusive second home rentals with a white-glove service approach, redefining what travellers expect from vacation stays.

In just two years, ELIVAAS has:

Expanded to 30 destinations across India

Launched Privé , its premium luxury sub-brand

Scaled revenue by 5X year-on-year in FY 2024-25

Built a tech platform that empowers both travellers and property owners

This growth has been achieved alongside the expansion of its Alaya Stays brand, offering a range of curated luxury experiences.

Credits: The Economic Times

Riding the Luxury Travel Boom

India’s luxury travel sector is at an inflection point, with rising disposable incomes, a growing appetite for unique stays, and the increasing appeal of second home investments. ELIVAAS is strategically positioned to ride this wave — offering property owners a profitable rental channel and travellers a consistent, high-quality experience.

With its latest funding, ELIVAAS is not just aiming for scale, but for sustainable, tech-driven leadership in an increasingly competitive market. As the brand steps onto the global stage, it’s clear that the journey from “promising startup” to luxury travel powerhouse has only just begun.