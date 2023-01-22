Elizabeth Holmes shows no remorse for victims, continues to live on her estate

According to US prosecutors, Theranos owner Elizabeth Holmes continues to express “no remorse to victims” and is staying in an apartment that costs $13,000 a month while she files an appeal.

Government attorneys alleged that Holmes had stayed in the mansion for more than a year in a legal brief submitted on Thursday. According to the statements of cash flow Holmes submitted to the US probation office, based on the documentation examined by Insider, they stated the property requires more than $13,000 to manage each month.

In November, Holmes received a punishment of 11.25 years behind bars after being proven guilty of four fraud-related accusations. According to legal papers, she appealed her conviction in the first few days of December.

Holmes “continues to show no remorse to her victims,” the prosecutors said in the document.

The prosecutors claimed in the report that criminal offenders should start serving their prison term following the legal system. Due to “vague references” towards the work schedule of her companion Billy Evans, Holmes desires to reduce her travelling limits, they stated in the paper.

According to the paperwork from the prosecutors, Holmes claimed that Evans received no payment but also stated that he covered the expenses on a monthly basis.

“There are not two systems of justice — one for the wealthy and one for the poor — there is one criminal justice system in this country,” they wrote in the document.

The prosecutors said it was time for Holmes to “answer for her crimes committed nearly a decade ago” and “begin serving the term of imprisonment imposed by this Court,” per the document.

Meanwhile, the FDA started looking into her business in 2015, and that same year, the Wall Street Journal revealed that the firm’s blood test results were having problems living up to their name.

By 2018, Holmes and COO Sunny Sunny Balwani had been accused of misconduct by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Due to the arrival of her first child, Holmes’ prosecution didn’t start until September 2021. She was convicted in January 2022.

Holmes, who was portrayed by Amanda Seyfried in the Hulu movie “The Dropout,” left Stanford at the age of 19 to build Theranos, a firm that examines blood, and raised its valuation to $9 billion. On April 27, 2023, she is supposed to report to jail.