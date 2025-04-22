Senator Elizabeth Warren has warned that removing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell from his position could lead to a sharp downturn in the US financial markets. Speaking in a recent interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, the Democratic senator from Massachusetts said that if former President Donald Trump attempts to fire Powell, the stability of the American economy could be at risk. Her comments come amid increasing speculation about Trump’s intentions if he returns to office and the growing tensions surrounding the independence of the Federal Reserve.

Warren stated that any effort by Trump to remove Powell would shake investor confidence and disrupt the trust placed in the US financial system. According to her, one of the pillars that support the strength of the American economy is the independence of key institutions like the Federal Reserve. This independence ensures that decisions on interest rates and monetary policy are made based on economic reasoning, not political agendas. If that balance is broken, she warned, the consequences could be severe. Market participants depend on the idea that the Federal Reserve is free to make decisions based on long-term financial stability, not short-term political motives.

She added that countries where such independence does not exist often suffer from economic instability and loss of investor trust. If the US begins to resemble such systems, Warren believes it would send a dangerous message to both domestic and global investors. The fear that decisions might be based on the personal opinions or moods of a political leader could drive away capital and weaken the dollar. It would also damage the international reputation of the United States as a place where financial institutions operate based on logic and data rather than political convenience.

Warren’s warning follows a report from Reuters that Donald Trump is reviewing whether he can lawfully remove Powell from his role if he returns to the White House. Powell, who was first appointed as Fed Chair by Trump in 2018, has had a strained relationship with the former president, especially on the matter of interest rates. While Trump wants an immediate cut in interest rates, Powell has opted for a more cautious approach, keeping rates steady in response to economic indicators.

In closing, Senator Warren stressed that maintaining the independence of the Federal Reserve is essential for preserving the strength and reliability of the US economy. She argued that political interference in monetary policy could lead to long-term damage, not just to markets but to the country’s credibility in the global financial system.