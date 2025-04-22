In a major milestone that reaffirms its ambitious growth story, Uniqus Consultech, a tech-enabled global consulting platform, has announced the successful closure of its $20 million Series C funding round. The round was led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from Sorin Investments, both of whom are existing investors reaffirming their strong belief in the company’s long-term vision.

Fueling Growth in a $100 Billion+ Market

Launched just two years ago, Uniqus has quickly emerged as a disruptor in the global consulting landscape. The fresh capital will be used to accelerate the company’s already rapid trajectory by expanding its global footprint, launching adjacent service lines, and significantly investing in AI-based R&D.

“The $100 billion+ addressable market is just the beginning,” said Jamil Khatri, Co-Founder and CEO of Uniqus. “This new funding allows us to double down on innovation, scale globally, and reimagine how consulting services are delivered.”

Uniqus is actively challenging traditional consulting models with its unique formula: combining deep domain expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a cloud-based global delivery model.

Impressive Growth in Just Two Years

In a remarkably short span, Uniqus has built a powerful presence with 11 offices across India, the U.S., and the Middle East. The firm employs more than 550 professionals, led by over 60 Partners and Directors, and serves 250+ clients, including marquee enterprises in every region it operates.

This global team is anchored by experienced industry leaders:

Jamil Khatri and Sandip Khetan (Co-founders with Big Four pedigree)

Anu Chaudhary , Global Head of ESG with 20+ years of experience

Abhijit Varma, who leads the Tech Consulting division globally

Tech-First Approach to Modern Consulting

At the heart of Uniqus’ growth story is its commitment to technology and AI integration. The firm has already launched a suite of proprietary platforms that cater to the modern needs of global enterprises:

UniQuest : A GenAI-powered platform that transforms how financial data and regulatory filings are searched, summarized, and analyzed.

Risk UniVerse : A streamlined tool for managing internal controls, SOX compliance, and financial reporting risks.

Reporting UniVerse : A tech platform that simplifies financial data reporting and management.

ESG UniVerse: Built to handle complex environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting requirements with data-driven insights.

Additionally, a strategic partnership with Cranium AI enhances the firm’s capabilities in AI risk management, further strengthening its tech stack.

Investors See a New Age of Consulting

The Series C round garnered strong interest and was a vote of confidence from top investors. Anup Gupta, Managing Director at Nexus Venture Partners, emphasized that Uniqus is “the future of consulting.”

“While legacy firms struggle to evolve, Uniqus is redefining what’s possible by combining technology with a borderless talent model,” he added. “Their client outcomes and economics are unmatched.”

Sanjay Nayar, founder of Sorin Investments, echoed this sentiment: “Uniqus has anticipated the rise in demand for tech-enabled consulting and executed with precision. We’re excited to continue backing this remarkable journey.”

A Glimpse Into the Future

As global demand for consulting services becomes more complex—particularly in areas like ESG, compliance, and AI-driven financial reporting—Uniqus is poised to lead the charge with scalable, smart solutions. The Series C funding isn’t just about capital—it’s a signal that the consulting world is undergoing a fundamental transformation, and Uniqus is at the forefront.

With a bold vision, a proven team, and now a fresh round of investment, Uniqus is well-positioned to redefine the consulting model for the next decade—one that is agile, intelligent, and truly global.

Conclusion

With its latest funding round, Uniqus Consultech is not just scaling—it’s setting the stage for a new era in consulting. By fusing deep domain expertise with powerful AI-driven platforms and a global delivery model, the company is bridging the gap between traditional advisory services and modern business needs. As it expands across geographies and verticals, Uniqus is redefining how consulting is done—faster, smarter, and more impactfully. For clients, partners, and investors alike, the message is clear: the future of consulting has arrived, and it’s being built by Uniqus.