Elizabeth Warren’s new crypto bill will make it impossible to evade sanctions

The US authorities are concerned that with the use of cryptocurrencies, the Russian government will be able to evade sanctions. This is where Elizabeth Warren’s new crypto bill comes in. It will make it almost impossible for Russia to find any loophole from the sanctions. The bill will require the crypto exchanges to provide detailed records of identities and any transfers to private crypto wallets. This means even if a user’s crypto is stored offline, it will not be hidden from the government.

The significance of this bill

While it is understandable that the steps are taken against Russia, they can’t evade the economic sanctions. But at the same time, it will be a problem for the foreign exchanges as reports suggest that they will be forced to either choose to do business with the US or Russia. In the case of the latter, secondary sanctions may be applied. This step comes after exchanges refused to ban Russian users solely on the basis of a request. Coinbase and many other platforms said they are willing to take steps if required by law.

Even though it seems like only Russians are going to be affected here, that’s not the case. With this new law, it is probable that US citizens will also be closely monitored. Considering that Elizabeth Warren has always been against crypto, this doesn’t come as a surprise that such regulations are being implemented. She tweeted out about the same, saying that the bill is to make sure that “crypto isn’t used by Putin and his cronies to undermine our economic sanctions.”

It’s very difficult to use crypto for evading sanctions

While there is a lot of skepticism, cryptocurrencies are going to be challenging to use for evading sanctions. This is because Russia’s needs cannot be met by the size of the crypto markets. At the same time, there is not enough infrastructure to support the demand. It will be essential to see how this new bill affects Russia and all other crypto investors in the future.

