Elden Ring Speedrunner Tears Through The Game In 2.5 Hours

Elden Ring speedrunner Niko Bellic managed to finish Elden Ring from start to finish in two and a half hours and didn’t die once. As anyone who has done this, I can tell you that Niko Bellix’s run is impressive in how the track utilizes all of the positional jumps included in the sport and how Elden Ring speedrunner Niko Bellick managed to pull off all the required boss fights without taking death blow. Elden Ring has several optionally available ways to get to the mid and late-game zones earlier than usual, and Niko Bellic uses almost all of them. Keep in mind, though, that the prolific YouTube speedrunner may have missed out on a lot of Elden Rings content in his Speedplay, but there are still a lot of spoilers in the video regarding the Elden Ring main quest boss series.

We won’t spoil anything about the Elden Rings’ main storyline, but you can watch the full nikos Elden Ring walkthrough below, including the Elden Ring player’s epic battles with each boss. Even more impressive is that the prolific YouTube speedrunner seems to be running through Elden Ring in just two hours and 35 minutes without relying on any glitches, instant kill bugs, or economic tactics, taking down every boss thanks to a masterful understanding of Elden’s core combat system. When they do decide to fight the bosses, you can really see the skill in their game.

Elden Ring games usually involve exploring, killing a new type of enemy, learning how to deal with it, and then encountering a whole new enemy that will kill you even if you enter a new area. Just two weeks after the game’s release, someone was able to complete Elden Ring in less than 3 hours of gameplay. For most games, the feat of not dying in-game is impressive in itself, but for FromSoftware games, such an achievement is extremely rare.

Most Souls speedrunners can get through brutally difficult games while ignoring their enemies and avoiding unnecessary bosses. While you can level up your character for more damage, you also need to upgrade your weapon of choice to really stand a chance against bigger bosses and stronger enemies. The fact that someone opted for armor and stat upgrades while leveling also saved him from fleeing, as he ended up having enough health and damage resistance to take the hit, leaving only a little health left during his fight with the final Elden Rings boss.