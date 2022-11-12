Elli Lilly, a Pharmaceutical Giant Loses Billions Because of Twitter Blue

According to recent reports, Elli Lilly a pharmaceutical giant has lost millions because of Twitter blue. A fake account with had the blue tick claimed that “insulin is free now” which led to losses for the company. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

About the fake account

Various reports suggests that an account impersonating Eli Lilly tweeted about the insulin being free and since it was a verified account, people believed it to be true. After that, Eli Lilly posted from her real account about the news being fake. The spokesperson for the pharmaceutical company told Fortune, “We are deeply committed to ensuring patients and customers receive accurate information about our medicines. In recent days, fake/parody Twitter accounts for Lilly have communicated false information and we’re working to correct this situation.”

About the blue tick policy

Since Elon Musk has taken over Twitter, he has announced a new policy regarding the blue tick. Anyone can have a verified account if they are willing to shell out $8 out of their pockets every month. There are many benefits of having a blue tick on your account. One of them being that it helps people believe you and trust you. Having a blue tick on your account assures people that it is not a fake account. Unfortunately , this very policy is leading to people getting blue ticks and impersonating famous people, therefore leading to problems for the social media platform. The number of fake account having a blue tick are increasing on the platfrom due to this policy.

About Elon Musk

It is not recent news that the richest man on the planet has acquired yet another company, Twitter. Since he has become the new boss, he has introduced various changes in the company which are not being liked by most people and are causing problems for the people. Famous celebrities like Amber Heard and Gigi Hadid have left the platform since his takeover.

One of the biggest blunders that he has done is the introduction of the blue tick policy. He has had verbal spats with people over this policy and many people have been affected because of impersonation. Elon Musk did say that he has overpaid for buying the social media company and by introducing such policies, it seems that he wants each and every penny back. Twitter has gone through a lot of changes in the past few months because of him.