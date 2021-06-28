Elon Moments That Left Everyone Flabbergasted!

Elon Musk is unquestionably an icon who has made a rather unique place for himself. However, what rings a bell with everyone who hears the name is his astounding personality. He is undoubtedly brilliant and yet what sets him apart from the rest of the bright minds is his rather otherworldly words that often border on ridiculous. One might say that the SpaceX and Tesla CEO views the world with a rather extravagant filter that is quite outlandish, and at times, indecipherable. There are numerous Musk moments that left people wide-eyed and open-mouthed. And today, on his birthday, let’s revisit some of the moments that blend together creating the unique picture that is Elon Musk.

1. His Masterplan To Warm The Surface Of Mars

Musk definitely has a spectrum of ideas. And some of them are rather crazy that people on the receiving end might need some time processing it. The same happened with Stephen Colbert when Elon proposed his master plan to make Mars hospitable for humans, in the show Late Night With Stephen Colbert. Musk apparently went on to suggest that a thermonuclear attack would be the best way forward. The host did have a hard time deciding whether the billionaire was serious or joking. After all, with Musk it is hard to tell. But the fans around were rather impressed with his crazy idea and some commented that he is one of the billionaires worth remembering. Now that is huge!

2. He Is Not Fond Of Vacations!

For someone who works around the clock as Musk does, a vacation is an inevitable necessity. However, the billionaire is apparently not very fond of vacations. Some might say that Musk takes his entire life for vacation, hence the aversion towards namesake vacations. However, you will be surprised to know that mosquitoes are the reason why the Tesla CEO thinks twice about vacations. Apparently, during a holiday he almost came face to face with death because of malaria. And this is what he said,

“That’s my lesson for taking a vacation: Vacation will kill you.”