How to create Google ‘People Cards’

Google has released its ‘People Cards,’ which will let users create an online presence and discover others via Google Search.

According to Google, the feature allows users to form a virtual visiting card on Search, highlight their website or social profiles, and include and edit information about themselves that they would like others to be aware of.

The People Cards feature mainly aims to help individuals, entrepreneurs, influencers, prospective employees, self-employed people, and freelancers who wish to be discovered and help the world find them and their experiences.

Users across India can now discover the people cards on their mobile phones in the English language. Here is a guide on how to do so:

In order to create a People Card, users will first have to sign in to their Google Account and search for their name on Google Search. Click on the “add me to Search” option that will appear on the page. Upload an image of yourself from your Google account, and add a description and links to social profiles or websites that users will be able to see. If you want, you can even include your phone number or email address on your virtual visiting card. Click on the “Save” option, and you are done.

According to Google, for every new card, the user needs to authenticate the account with a unique mobile number. They will also have complete control of the information that will be included on the card and can opt-out of the experience anytime they want, which will prevent their details from appearing in the Search.

To ensure people find helpful and reliable information, the tech giant has compiled several control and protection methods. It has also included some safeguard mechanisms to protect users from any offensive content.