Elon Musk accuses Twitter of Fraud

According to various reports. Elon Musk has accused Twitter of fraud. It has accused the company of hiding security flaws. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

The amended countersuit

“Needless to say, the newest revelations make undeniably clear that the Musk Parties have the full right to walk away from the Merger Agreement — for numerous independently sufficient reasons,” said the amended countersuit. In the past, Elon Musk was also accused of paying a whistleblower who said that Twitter was giving false information about its spam accounts as well.

Elon Musk and Twitter

If you are still unaware about the deal that happened between Tiwtter and Musk, then this article is here to help you. Elon Musk made a deal with Twitter last to buy it for 44million dollars but somehow that deal didn’t come through as Elon Musk terminated the deal all of a sudden. The reasons for the termination of the deal are unknown but whatever he did was unethical which is why Twitter sued him, and he is now facing a lawsuit.

