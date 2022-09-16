Youtube Will be Showing 5 Advertisements to Non-Premium Subscribers

According to various reports, Youtube has come up with a new policy of running 5 advertisements before any video for non-premium subscribers. Read the whole article to learn more about this news piece.

Youtube is a well-known app. It has come up with a premium option also now. Lately, many users started complaining that they had to see 5 unskippable ads before they watch they could watch the video they wanted to. This is when youtube responded by saying that all the users who have not subscribed to premium will have to watch 5 unskippable ads before watching their video. As these ads are just about 6 seconds long, the users are not allowed to skip them. As of now, not all the users are getting 5 ads. They are getting 2 ads after which they can watch videos in peace. But very soon, this will be happening will everybody who hasn’t subscribed to premium. Youtube further added if people wish to say something about this new ad policy introduced to them, they are free to do so on youtube’s feedback platform. There is a send feedback feature on Youtube through which they can express their views and give feedback as per their perspective.

