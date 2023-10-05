Elon Musk Advocates for Long-Form Content Posting on X Instead of Sharing Links

Elon Musk advocated for a shift in content strategy on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, suggesting that publishers should share their content in a lengthy format instead of relying on links, as they may not garner as much attention. This represents a significant shift for the platform, often utilized by journalists and the news media to promote their stories.

Musk explained, “Our algorithm tries to optimize time spent on X, so links don’t get as much attention because there is less time spent if people click away.” This perspective aligns with Musk’s recent statements where he expressed a decreased interest in traditional news consumption, stating that he “almost never” reads “legacy news anymore” and highlighting the value of “[c]itizen journalism.” He also encouraged individuals worldwide to share real-time news updates on events.

He questioned the necessity of reading a thousand words about a topic that had already been posted on X days prior, emphasizing the immediacy and relevance of real-time updates.

Platform X’s Inadequate Response to Climate Misinformation

Elon Musk, a prominent figure in the tech industry, has faced substantial scrutiny regarding modifications implemented in content moderation on a particular platform often denoted as “X.” Detractors assert that these alterations may have exacerbated the spread of misinformation. Recently, the Climate Action Against Disinformation (CAAD) coalition released a study shedding light on platform X, positioning it at the lowest rank within a group of social media platforms concerning its efficacy in combating misinformation related to climate change.

According to the CAAD report, X is notably deficient in clear policies addressing climate misinformation, lacking robust public transparency mechanisms, and failing to demonstrate evidence of efficacious policy enforcement in this regard.

The report claimed, “While they announced an advertising policy that prohibits climate denial ads in the spring of 2022, there’s no data as to whether this policy has been enforced or not.”

Elon Musk-CNN Dispute and its Implications on News Consumption via X

In November of last year, Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, engaged in a public dispute with CNN over a post he made that featured a fabricated headline. Musk shared a screenshot displaying a chyron supposedly from CNN, suggesting that “Elon Musk could endanger free speech on Twitter by enabling unrestricted speech.”

However, it’s important to clarify that this headline was entirely fictional and never actually appeared on CNN. CNN’s public relations department directly addressed Musk, emphasizing the inaccuracy of the shared content and urging him to maintain higher standards in his communications.

Responding to CNN’s assertion, Musk reacted with amusement, typing out, “Lmaoooo.” This incident underscores the significance of accurate information dissemination and the need to uphold integrity and truthfulness in media interactions.

This shift represents a significant transformation for X, a platform widely utilized by journalists and the news media to showcase their stories. Historically, sharing a link to an article through a tweet was often enough to garner substantial engagement. However, with Musk at the helm, there’s a paradigm shift: publishers must now invest greater effort in crafting content that seamlessly integrates with X, aiming to reach a broader audience.

The precise implications of this alteration on news consumption via X remain uncertain. Some individuals harbor concerns about potential adverse effects, fearing a decline in news quality on the platform. The worry stems from the prospect that publishers might resort to clickbait headlines and sensationalized content to captivate audiences. On the other hand, proponents of the change argue that it could foster a more engaged and enlightened user base. They contend that presenting stories in long-form on X may encourage individuals to delve deeper into the narratives, promoting a better understanding of the news.