Google’s highly anticipated October hardware affair took place in New York City, unveiling a trio of exciting new gadgets: the Google Pixel 8 series; Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, and the Pixel Watch 2. The event showcased the company’s commitment to innovation, with an array of new attributes, advanced technology, and sustainability efforts across its hardware lineup.



Google Pixel 8 series: A Closer Look

Google’s Pixel smartphone series has reached its eighth iteration, surpassing many expectations and setting new standards in the industry. The Pixel 8 boasts a 6.2-inch screen, while the larger Pixel 8 Pro retains its predecessor’s 6.7-inch display size. Notably, both models feature more rounded edges for enhanced ergonomics.



Aesthetics and Materials



The Pixel 8 attributes a matte camera bar with a glossy glass back, whereas the Pro model opts for a soft-touch matte back glass with a glossy camera bar. A significant sustainability move is the use of 100 percent recycled aluminum for the phone frames, contributing to Google’s eco-friendly efforts.



Google Pixel 8 series: Display Technology



Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro sport OLED displays with proprietary names: “Actua display” for the Pixel 8 and “Super Actua display” for the Pro variant. The Pixel 8 boasts a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, a remarkable 42 percent improvement over its predecessor, while the Pro model pushes the boundaries further at 2,400 nits. Both support a 120-Hz screen refresh rate, providing smoother animations. The Pixel 8 Pro also features a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide screen, optimizing frame rates to conserve battery life.



A standout feature of the Google Pixel 8 series is the return of safe face authentication, following in the footsteps of the Pixel 4. These phones incorporate the same capacity without the Soli chip found in their predecessor, providing safe biometric authentication for various applications.



Exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro is the addition of a temperature sensor, allowing users to measure the temperature of various objects by pointing the sensor at them. Google has even submitted an app to the FDA for potential use in measuring body temperature, pending approval.



Both phones are powered by Google’s third-generation Tensor G3 processor, with comprehensive upgrades to every subsystem, including the image signal processor. The Pixel 8 features an improved 50-megapixel primary camera with enhanced light sensitivity, while the Pro model boasts upgraded light-gathering capacity in all three of its cameras.



Google has introduced several camera software innovations, such as Video Boost mode, which dramatically enhances video quality in low-light conditions. Magic Editor in Google Photos offers powerful photo editing tools, while Audio Magic Eraser removes unwanted sounds from videos. Real Tone ensures accurate skin tones for people of color, and facial adjustments in group photos are made easy.



Google Assistant receives several enhancements, including the ability to summarize web pages in Chrome and read them aloud. Google Recorder can now summarize transcripts, and Gboard suggests grammatical changes. Call Screen offers new prompts for responding to calls without speaking. The Pixel 8 series also sets a new industry standard with a seven-year update policy, delivering both Android OS enhancements and security updates.



The Pixel 8 starts at $699 and comes in obsidian, hazel, and rose colors, while the Pixel 8 Pro starts at $999 and offers obsidian, porcelain, and bay options. Both models include 128 gigabytes of storage, with the Pixel 8 Pro offering a 1-terabyte storage option. Bookings are accessible, with special incentives like free Pixel Buds Pro for Pixel 8 buyers and a Pixel Watch 2 for Pixel 8 Pro buyers. Official sales commence on October 12 in 20 countries.



Introducing the Pixel Watch 2

Last year’s Pixel Watch made a modest entrance, but the Pixel Watch 2 arrives with a full suite of smartwatch features right out of the box. This sequel retains the iconic domed glass design, while a redesigned haptic crown enhances user interaction. Notably, the Pixel Watch 2’s case is crafted from 100 percent recycled aluminum, making it lighter and more eco-friendly.



Google introduced a new contact charger for the Pixel Watch 2, offering faster charging capabilities. However, this charger is not compatible with the first-gen Pixel Watch, highlighting the e-waste concern. Google’s ecosystem currently lacks a 3-in-1 charger for Pixel Buds, Pixel phones, and Pixel Watch.



Enhanced Performance



The Pixel Watch 2 opts for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor, promising smoother overall performance. Running on the new Wear 4 operating system, it includes essential apps like Gmail and Google Calendar, along with Google Assistant integration and backup/restore support for seamless transitions between devices.



The Pixel Watch 2 introduces valuable personal safety attributes, including emergency location sharing and Safety Checks. Safety Signal, exclusive to the cellular version, enhances safety measures. These attributes remain functional even when the watch is not connected to a smartphone, provided users activate them and have a Fitbit Premium subscription.



Fitness and Health



Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the new multi-path heart rate sensor, delivering more accurate measurements during vigorous activities. The Pixel Watch 2 offers auto start and stop for seven workouts, pace coaching, and heart rate zone coaching. Two new sensors—skin temperature and continuous electrodermal activity—expand the watch’s health-tracking capabilities.



Google’s approach to device reparability remains a topic of concern, as the Pixel Watch 2 faces similar limitations in this regard. While Preferred Care is introduced for the second-gen watch, questions persist regarding the longevity of device support and access to spare parts.



The Pixel Watch 2 costs at $349 for the base model and $399 for the cellular variant, with both options including six months of Fitbit Premium. Bookings are open, and the official launch is scheduled for October 12.



Google’s October hardware affair showcased a remarkable lineup of devices, from the attribute-packed Pixel 8 series to the enhanced Pixel Watch 2. With a focus on sustainability, innovative technology, and extended support, these new offerings demonstrate Google’s dedication to providing users with cutting-edge and eco-conscious hardware solutions.