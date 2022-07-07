Elon Musk becomes the talk of Twitter town yet again

Elon Musk is trending on Twitter yet again. But this time, it is for all wrong the reasons. Insider obtained certain court records on Wednesday which say that Musk had twins in November with an executive Shivon Zills. Thus, the total number of children fathered by the world’s richest man touches nine. Perhaps, now we know the reason why Musk is way too eager to go to Mars. What has shocked people even more than the news is the millionaire’s response to the news which shows that he is totally unfazed. Take a look at Musk being Musk.

Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2022

The man definitely has some nerve, and once again he proves that his brain is wired quite differently from the rest of humankind. Or is it blatant arrogance of the privileged? If the above tweet is not enough, there is more. After all, we are talking about Elon Musk. He never runs out of words.

Mark my words, they are sadly true — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2022

Did he just say ‘Underpopulation’? Looks like Musk is already living on Mars and not on Earth. Well, flight of imagination is a thing after all.

Population of Mars is still zero people! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2022

Twitter Is Not Happy

As usual, Musk’s tweet has resulted in a chain reaction of tweets, and it looks like a good majority aren’t impressed by the bravado and arrogant confidence. However, there is another group who are totally in consensus with Musk’s bizarre take on things. Let us flip through a few reactions and responses.

That is not a bad idea after all.

Elon Musk’s kids should form a union — Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) July 7, 2022

Some aren’t impressed with Musk’s crisis resolution feat.

Can someone please teach Elon Musk and Herschel Walker how to use a condom? — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) July 7, 2022

Well…

i think elon musk is having so many kids because it makes him feel good to actually play a small role in inventing something — eve 6 journalist (@Eve6) July 7, 2022

Wow. This is what you call, “from frying pan to the fire.”

Respectfully disagree. Libraries are biggest threat to society. So few people understand than an hour in the weight room is more valuable than a lifetime in the classroom. That’s why, as a youth football coaching legend, I tell my players to drop out of school — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) July 7, 2022

I guess I sort of understand the distress behind that tweet.

We really don’t need more people…. — Matt Clausen (@mattography7) July 7, 2022

I honestly hope this is sarcasm.

Spreading the good seed — IncomeSharks (@IncomeSharks) July 7, 2022

Looks like Elon has a different sense of reality from the rest of us.

1950: 2.5 billion people on earth. 2022: 8 billion people. Underpopulation crisis how? — Richard B Riddick (@RichardBRiddic2) July 7, 2022

My goodness! Let’s not go there, please.

Are you the father of Amber Heard's daughter? 👀 — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) July 7, 2022

No, I just did not read what I read.

Don't listen to the haters Elon. There are so many people who want your seed. — Bryan Cheong (@bryancsk) July 7, 2022

Now isn’t that a valid question?

How do you have time for this while running 4 companies? — Name cannot be blank (@hackSultan) July 7, 2022

Some people are definitely determined to resolve the “crisis.”

let me know where to sign up to help this crisis as well! — Jenny, Girl from 4th 🌍, 鄰白廢物 🦍 (@JennyChachan) July 7, 2022

Sugarcoated punch on the face. Now that is genius.

Dude, you don't have to single handedly populate mars but congrats on twins! — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) July 7, 2022

Sometimes, Twitter and the wonderfully bizarre tweets make one question sanity. But then again, frying a brain cell or two is healthy, and thank the universe that we have Musk and the likes for it.