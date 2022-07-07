Log In Register
Elon Musk becomes the talk of Twitter town yet again

Sandra Theres Dony
Trending
Elon Musk

Elon Musk is trending on Twitter yet again. But this time, it is for all wrong the reasons. Insider obtained certain court records on Wednesday which say that Musk had twins in November with an executive Shivon Zills. Thus, the total number of children fathered by the world’s richest man touches nine. Perhaps, now we know the reason why Musk is way too eager to go to Mars. What has shocked people even more than the news is the millionaire’s response to the news which shows that he is totally unfazed. Take a look at Musk being Musk.

The man definitely has some nerve, and once again he proves that his brain is wired quite differently from the rest of humankind. Or is it blatant arrogance of the privileged? If the above tweet is not enough, there is more. After all, we are talking about Elon Musk. He never runs out of words.

Did he just say ‘Underpopulation’? Looks like Musk is already living on Mars and not on Earth. Well, flight of imagination is a thing after all.

Twitter Is Not Happy

As usual, Musk’s tweet has resulted in a chain reaction of tweets, and it looks like a good majority aren’t impressed by the bravado and arrogant confidence. However, there is another group who are totally in consensus with Musk’s bizarre take on things. Let us flip through a few reactions and responses.

That is not a bad idea after all.

Some aren’t impressed with Musk’s crisis resolution feat.

Well…

 

Wow. This is what you call, “from frying pan to the fire.”

I guess I sort of understand the distress behind that tweet.

I honestly hope this is sarcasm.

Looks like Elon has a different sense of reality from the rest of us.

My goodness! Let’s not go there, please.

No, I just did not read what I read.

Now isn’t that a valid question?

Some people are definitely determined to resolve the “crisis.”

Sugarcoated punch on the face. Now that is genius.

Sometimes, Twitter and the wonderfully bizarre tweets make one question sanity. But then again, frying a brain cell or two is healthy, and thank the universe that we have Musk and the likes for it.

