CBI arrests office bearers of Power Grid Corporation, Tata Projects on charges of bribery

The Central Bureau of Investigation on July 7 detained the controlling administrator of the Power Grid Corporation and five workplace agents of Tata Projects Ltd in a lawsuit of corruption. The association is at present bringing about search activities at 11 region around India related to the matter.

People having knowledge about the affair claimed that a few of the staff members of Tata Projects have been spotted giving hush money’s to the ED of Power Grid Corporation, B S Jha. At the time investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation found around ₹93 lakh form the ED’s house.

A representative of the investigating agency said that the Tata Projects has apprehended deals relating to NERPSIP and the Comprehensive Scheme for Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, from the Power Grid Corporation.

As per the Power Department of the Indian Government, the deal is concerned with the growth of the energy division in the North East and is gleaned from the “Pasighat Proclamation in Power” launched at the time of the inaugural Sectoral Summit of North Eastern Association years ago.

The official site of the Power Department under the Government claims that as a part of this liable deal, exercise of the course of action in 6 states of the North Eastern Region was confronted via financing from the World Bank or Governing body of the nation while the execution in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh was confronted as a part of another deal financed by the Ministry of India.

2 years, following the government’s Authorization on an amount of ₹6700 crore as updated budget for the program, the ministry announced that the predominant ambition of the program is the governing body’s pledge for the comprehensive commercial growth of the North Eastern parts of India and for building up transportation between two states and allocation framework in the same region.

It further said that bring this plan into action will develop a decisive energy network and make better the association of the states situated in the Northeast region of India to the forthcoming power centers and therefore, the compensation packages of the network related load should be increased to every divisions of customers and possessors in the North East India.

Adding more to the comment the ministry said that the plan will also advance the energy consumed by each person in the North Eastern Region and will also subsidize to the absolute commercial growth of these states. Furthermore, the companies carrying out the plan are appointing a ample number of regional workers for their construction purpose that is in turn bringing about large number of job opportunities in the region.