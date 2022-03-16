Elon Musk changes twitter username to Elona

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has changed his Twitter profile name to Elona Musk. The US-based entrepreneur changed his username after Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechen Republic, called him ‘effeminate’ in a Telegram post. He also asked Musk to “pump up those muscles” and change into the “brutal Elon you need to be.”

The strongman leader of Chechnya, whose country is notorious for its persecution of gay men, added that Elon Musk needed to bulk up before taking on Russia’s president in a single combat, referring to him as “Elona.” He then suggested that Musk prepare for the fight with Putin at the Russian Special Forces University, Akhmat Fight Club, and the Chechen State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company.

Mr. Kadyrov, a Kremlin ally, slammed Elon Musk a day after the tech billionaire challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a one-on-one fight to end the Ukraine conflict.

Ramzan Kadyrov, in reaction to Mr Musk’s challenge, recommended him to just not make comparisons of his strength to Putin’s.

“Elon Musk, a word of advice: Don’t measure your strength against Putin’s,” the post added. You’re in two leagues. And it’s not even about martial arts or judo, for example.” “Vladimir Vladimirovich will look unsportsmanlike when he beats the hell out of you, a much weaker opponent,” it added.

Thank you for the offer, but such excellent training would give me too much of an advantage. If he is afraid to fight, I will agree to use only my left hand and I am not even left-handed. Elona — Elona Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2022

“You will return from the Chechen Republic a completely different person, Elona,” Kadyrov wrote near the end of his post.

Musk tweeted about Kadyrov’s Telegram post, writing, “Telegram post by Ramzan Kadyrov, head of Chechen Republic!”

Musk previously stated that SpaceX’s Starlink satellite broadband services have been activated across Ukraine, just days after Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhalio Fedorov urged him to provide satellite-based communications to combat the Russian invasion.