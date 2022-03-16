Russian officials warned companies like McDonald’s and IBM that corporate leaders who criticize the government could be arrested

According to The Wall Street Journal, Russian prosecutors have issued stern warnings to Western companies that withdraw from the country or criticise its government.

According to sources, companies in various sectors have been told that if their corporate leaders criticise Russia, their assets may be seized, and companies that close down operations in the country may have their assets seized.

Russia announced last week that it may seize the assets of companies that have ceased operations in the country. Hundreds of US and European companies withdrew their operations from the country after it launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Russia has also been subjected to crippling economic sanctions imposed by the West.

According to the Journal’s sources, several companies, including McDonald’s, IBM, and Yum Brands, which operates the fast-food brands KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell, received threats from Russian prosecutors last week.

McDonald’s, IBM, and Yum Brands did not actually respond to requests for comment from Insider.

According to sources, some companies are planning to transfer executives out of Russia in response to the threats.

McDonald’s announced on Tuesday that it would temporarily close its restaurants and halt operations in Russia. During the hiatus, it said it would keep on paying the salaries of its 62,000 employees in the country.

“Our values mean we cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine,” adding, “As we move forward, McDonald’s will continue to assess the situation and determine if any additional measures are required,” said CEO Chris Kempczinski.

Last week, IBM and Yum Brands announced that they would cease operations in Russia. The Russian Embassy in Washington, DC did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Insider.