Elon Musk created a special system to boost the reach of his tweets

It must be noted that Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s personal tweet traffic jumped nearly 740 per cent after he allegedly ordered his engineers to manipulate Twitter’s algorithm to enhance the reach of his messages, as per the Twitter data.

When bleary-eyed engineers logged on to their laptops, the nature of the emergency became evident: Elon Musk’s tweet about the Super Bowl got less engagement as compared to President Joe Biden’s.

The numbers support media stated that Musk directed the change to give his tweets a higher profile and strong reach after a Super Bowl message by President Joe Biden collected substantially more views than the CEO’s tweet for the game.

President Biden’s tweet, in which he said he would be supporting his wife by cheering the Philadelphia Eagles, chalked up some 29 million views. Musk’s tweet, also about supporting the Eagles, got just 9.1 views before it was deleted by him.

This week, the Platformer newsletter reported that That was when Musk threatened to fire his engineers and commanded them to change the system so that his tweets would be promoted to all Twitter users.

It was then discovered by Twitter users that the Chief Twit’s posts were suddenly overpowering their ranked timelines.

A senior lecturer in digital media at the Queensland University of Technology, Timothy Graham, revealed in a statement that the Twitter data he collected showed a massive change in eyeballs on Musk’s tweets.

Later Graham tweeted, “Lo and behold, the next morning” after Musk’s demand, there was “this massive increase in his impressions — and then that’s sustained ever since.”

Graphs Graham created show Musk’s impressions jumped 737 per cent — and his daily traffic has nearly surged by three times.