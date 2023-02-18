Elon Musk criticises the former head of Twitter’s advertising department Bruce Falck, asserting that “Almost Nobody Buys Anything on Twitter.”

Elon Musk, the Founder of Twitter, attacked Bruce Falck, the former chairman of Twitter promotions, on Saturday for saying that Musk has no idea of what he is speaking about. It’s fascinating to note that Bruce was commenting to Musk’s apologetic message to Social media followers for showing them commercials. Musk apologized, but Bruce replied, “As the former head for Ad campaigns at Twitter, I can absolutely tell this individual seems to have no clue wtf he’s speaking about.” Musk wasn’t really happy as well as remarked, “My condolences, you must be a visionary, which is the reason Twitter has the lowest advertising appropriateness on Earth,” in a hit at the outgoing president of Twitter commercials.

Musk proceeded, adding that while a few do purchase things on Instagram, almost nobody really conducts payments on Twitter. He added, “It is currently being addressed.” Twitter only enables Twitter Blue customers to use SMS two-factor verification.

The agreement for Elon Musk to purchase Facebook is complete, although there has not been a formal declaration yet Musk’s only tweet because the information first leaked referred to a SpaceX launch. Early on Thursday evening, reports claiming Musk had seized control of the business and dismissed a number of its leaders, namely CEO Parag Agrawal, Financial officer Ned Segal, policy adviser Vijaya Gadde, chief counsel Sean Edgett, and chief commercial officers Sarah Personate, started to spread.

CHANGES AFTER ELON MUSK ACQURIED TWITTER

On Friday, Twitter started breaking off a portion of its 7,500 employees amid rumors that Musk intended to fire about 50percent of total of people. “In quite an effort to put Twitter on a positive path, we will begin the tough task of reducing our diverse workplace on Friday,” read the email sent over to employees.

As soon as he assumed control of the company last week, Musk dismissed several executives as well as disbanded the boards, such as the chair, Bret Taylor. He now serves as the sole member of Twitter. The director of law, strategy, & ethics, Vijaya Gadde, the chief executive, Parag Agrawal, and the financial officer, Ned Segal, have all been dismissed.

On Twitter, users of interest of the public get a blue checkmark next to their identities to confirm that they’re who they profess to really be. Musk has indicated that he might quickly begin paying customers for such a simplicity.