Elon Musk claims that Twitter would sue a “disgruntled employee” for creating a “bogus article” about his tweets being promoted.

Elon Musk, the Chief operating officer of Twitter, stated that he was coming after quite a “rogue employee” who he suspects was the writer of a “spurious” article about him. In such a report titled “Sure, Elon Musk established a special mechanism for displaying you all his comments first,” Platform game, a magazine that ’s operational Twitter, was able to verify that Musk had also developed the mechanism.

The author says that after one of his comments as during Playoff Game garnered less interaction than President Joe Biden’s, Musk authorized modifications to the Twitter system. Musk convened several of Twitter employees immediately following the game on Sunday evening to resolve the issue.

Twitter’s algorithm “artificially inflated Musk’s twitter posts by a component of 1,000 by Monday, a continual rating that guaranteed his twitter posts something really than any others in the stream,” in accordance with the Platformer document. Numerous People on twitter on Monday asserted to already have realized an unusually large volume of twitter posts from Musk in their timeframes.

Earlier on Friday, Musk stated, “The false Gameplay article’s ‘source is a disgruntled former employee who has been on paid vacation for months, already have accepted a position at Google, and found the desire to pollute the well on route away. He will become the subject of court proceedings against Twitter.

It’s indeed impossible to determine if Musk’s claims are accurate since he did not identify the individual or clarify how he is believed to be supplier. In reaction to Musk’s twitter, the article’s writers, Zoe Schiffer as well as Casey Newton, respectively branded it “completely false” but stated, “We abide by our research.” Schiffer remarked, “Obviously, since December, Elon’s biggest issue with the corporation is really not that this is wasting billions of dollars because it is still not successful, it’s actually his reputation appears to be declining” on Friday’s Hard Fork program, where they discussed the article.

Twitter did not respond straight away when Fortune asked for a response.

Schiffer stated in December that Musk allegedly threatened legal recourse towards Twitter employees who disclosed proprietary knowledge to the press. She continued, “If you are a computer programmer contemplating information sharing with the public, you have responsibilities,” and provided a hyperlink to The Computer Programmer Guidelines.

Musk allegedly told one programmer “You’re terminated” after discovering that enthusiasm in his posts seemed to really be decreasing, based on a Platformer report from earlier in the month.

Musk claimed in a statement on Friday that “a number of major news organizations misreported that my Tweets were pushed beyond average levels previously last week. This is false, as demonstrated by an analysis of my Tweet liked and views well over past six months, especially when presented as a proportion of follower.