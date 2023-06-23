Elon Musk Criticizes Australia’s Twitter Fine Proposal in Battle Against Online Hate

Australia’s online safety commissioner has raised concerns about Twitter’s management of online hate and has called on the social media platform, owned by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, to explain. According to the commissioner, Twitter has become the country’s most frequently complained about platform. Despite having a smaller user base compared to TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram, Twitter accounted for one-third of all online hate complaints received.

Elon Musk acquired Twitter last year for a staggering $44 billion and had previously pledged to safeguard free speech on the platform. However, the country’s cyber watchdog has now issued a legal notice to Twitter, demanding clarification.

Julie Inman Grant, the online safety commissioner, revealed that the watchdog had given Twitter a 28-day deadline to respond to the allegations or potentially face substantial fines. Should Twitter fail to comply, it could be subject to penalties of up to A$700,000 (£371,570; $475,300) per day for ongoing breaches.

Given the prominence of online hate speech and its impact on public discourse, Australia’s cyber watchdog is taking the matter seriously and expects Twitter to be accountable for handling such content. The commissioner’s office has received an alarming number of complaints regarding online hate, and Twitter’s significant share of those complaints has sparked concerns.

Twitter’s Handling of Hate Speech: Concerns and Consequences

Twitter now faces the challenge of addressing these allegations within the specified timeframe while ensuring that the platform remains a space for free expression while curbing harmful content. The outcome of this situation could have implications for Twitter and the broader social media landscape, prompting discussions on how to manage online hate speech effectively.

Ms. Inman Grant said, “Twitter appears to have dropped the ball on tackling hate. We are also aware of reports that the reinstatement of some of these previously banned accounts has emboldened extreme polarisers, peddlers of outrage and hate, including neo-Nazis both in Australia and overseas.”

The demand from Australia’s regulator to hold Twitter accountable comes as part of an ongoing campaign aimed at increasing the social media company’s responsibility in dealing with online content. When approached by the BBC for comment, Twitter did not provide a statement regarding the announcement. Recently, Ella Irwin, Twitter’s second head of trust and safety under Elon Musk’s ownership, resigned. Her predecessor, Yoel Roth, had left his position in November 2022, just a month after Mr. Musk assumed control.

The head of trust and safety is responsible for content moderation, a topic that has gained significant attention since the ownership change. Although the reasons for Ms. Irwin’s departure from Twitter have not been publicly disclosed, her resignation coincided with Elon Musk publicly criticizing a content moderation decision.

Leadership Changes at Twitter: Linda Yaccarino Takes the Helm

Mr. Musk expressed his disagreement with the decision to restrict the visibility of a video due to allegations of misgendering, describing it as “a mistake by many people at Twitter.”

This incident adds to the ongoing discussion surrounding content moderation and the challenges social media platforms face in maintaining a balance between freedom of expression and responsible content curation. The resignation of Twitter’s head of trust and safety and Elon Musk’s public critique highlight the complexities of managing online content and the importance of establishing clear guidelines and protocols.

Shortly after Linda Yaccarino, the former head of advertising at NBCUniversal assumed the position of Twitter’s chief executive, she replaced Elon Musk, who had previously held the role. Ella Irwin, Twitter’s second head of trust and safety under Musk’s ownership, resigned just a week after the platform withdrew from the European Union’s voluntary code to combat disinformation.

Navigating Challenges and Revitalizing Twitter’s Advertising: Linda Yaccarino’s Role as Chief Executive

Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter, significant changes have occurred within the company. Approximately 75% of its employees, including teams dedicated to monitoring and addressing abuse, have been let go. Additionally, modifications have been made to the company’s verification process.

These changes have had repercussions, with a notable exodus of advertisers from the platform. Linda Yaccarino’s previous role as the head of advertising at NBCUniversal earned her recognition for successfully navigating the challenges posed by technology companies. She was pivotal in revamping advertising sales and stimulating industry-wide discussions on data gaps as audiences increasingly shifted their attention online.

As Yaccarino assumes the role of Twitter’s chief executive, she addresses the platform’s challenges, such as managing online hate speech, content moderation, and attracting advertisers back to the forum. Her expertise and experience in the media industry are valuable in guiding Twitter through this transformative period.

