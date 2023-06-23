Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg: The Battle of the Tech Titans in the Cage

The tech world continues to be filled with surprises as Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg have apparently expressed interest in a highly unconventional event—an upcoming fighting cage match.

Both CEOs have agreed to engage in a cage match, potentially taking place within the confines of an octagon.

While no official statements have been released regarding the matter, the internet has been set abuzz by the apparent seriousness exhibited by both Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg regarding their speculated cage match. Mark Zuckerberg shared a story, and Elon Musk expressed his interest through a series of tweets, fuelling the excitement and curiosity surrounding this peculiar event.

What led to this cage match?

Elon Musk, known for his unconventional and humorous use of Twitter, often adopts a unique style of interaction with his followers and fans. Interestingly, the recent cage match idea, not originating from Musk himself, was sparked by a tweet from another Twitter user.

A Twitter user by the name of Mario Nawfal, who identifies himself as the CEO of IBC Group, an international blockchain consulting company, recently shared a lengthy tweet discussing Meta’s potential alternative to Twitter and Twitter threads.

META to Release "Twitter Rival" Called THREADS

(not making this up!) META, the same company that copied Snapchat, TikTok, StumbleUpon, Foursquare, BeReal and Clubhouse, began coding 'Project 92’ three months after Elon acquired Twitter. Rumors have been circulating about the… pic.twitter.com/luNOPDMIik — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 20, 2023

Within the tweet, it was stated that Meta’s Chief Product Officer, Chris Cox, referred to “Project 92” as their response to Twitter. Cox highlighted that this project would enable Instagram users to seamlessly transfer their followers and user data directly to the new application.

In response to the aforementioned tweet, Elon Musk humorously commented, “I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane.’ Was worried there for a moment 😅.”

In response to Elon Musk’s tweet, another user with the handle @Kwmarkoff@aol.com cautioned Elon by saying, “Better be careful, @elonmusk. I heard he does the jiu-jitsu now,” referring to Mark Zuckerberg’s training in jiu-jitsu.

Elon Musk, in his characteristic humorous style, responded by saying, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

The tone of the tweets shifted significantly when Mark Zuckerberg responded to Elon’s challenge in a surprising manner. Via his Instagram story, Zuckerberg quoted the famous phrase from MMA fighter Khabib, saying, “send me location,” indicating a willingness to take up Elon’s offer.

Ever since Mark Zuckerberg’s reply on his Instagram stories, the internet world and news agencies have been engulfed in frenzy over the unfolding events. People eagerly await any reliable updates regarding the match. Meanwhile, Elon Musk, who has owned the social media platform Twitter since 2022, continues his active tweeting, adding to the ongoing excitement and speculation.

What is the current status of the cage fight?

According to reports, Iska Saric, a spokesperson for Meta, told journalist Alex Heath from The Verge that Mark Zuckerberg’s Instagram story speaks for itself. Alex Heath substantiated this claim. If Elon Musk remains committed to his challenge and goes ahead with the cage match, the world may soon witness a remarkable showdown between billionaires.

In response to a tweet by Alex Heath, Elon Musk suggested the location for the cage match by stating, “Vegas Octagon.” Additionally, he tweeted about a move he called “The Walrus,” humorously describing it as a technique where he simply lies on top of his opponent without taking any action.

Elon Musk’s tweet implies his willingness to face off against Mark Zuckerberg at the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas, commonly referred to as the Vegas Octagon or simply the Octagon.

Who has the upper hand?

Since Elon Musk’s tweet and Mark Zuckerberg’s reply via Instagram story, the topic of discussion has revolved around who would emerge victorious if a cage match were to take place between these billionaire tech leaders.

Elon Musk, standing at approximately 1.87 meters (6ft 1in) and weighing around 85kg (13st 5lb), is noticeably larger than Mark Zuckerberg, who measures 1.71 meters (5ft 7ins) and weighs less than 70kg. The significant difference in size and weight between them has become a point of consideration in speculating the potential outcome of their hypothetical cage match.

Despite Elon Musk’s physical advantages, he may face a considerable challenge in the cage match due to Mark Zuckerberg’s renowned Jiu-Jitsu skills. Notably, a few months ago, Zuckerberg showcased his abilities by winning two medals in a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament held at a Silicon Valley high school.

Mark Zuckerberg, at the age of 38, actively participated in the BJJ Tour competition held in Woodside, California. In this event, Zuckerberg demonstrated his prowess by achieving notable success. He secured the gold medal in the Nogi Master 1 White Belt Feather Weight Division and followed it up with a silver medal in the Gi Master 2 White Belt Feather Weight Division.

Mark Zuckerberg is recognized not only for his accomplishments in the tech industry but also for his disciplined workout regimen and unwavering focus on achieving his goals.

In contrast, Elon Musk has openly acknowledged that he rarely engages in regular workouts, aside from the playful activity of picking up his children and tossing them in the air.

According to a tweet by Mario Nawfal, there is speculation that Joe Rogan, the American UFC color commentator, could potentially serve as the referee for the match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Additionally, it was mentioned that Andrew Tate has offered to train Elon Musk in preparation for the cage match against Zuckerberg.

UFC President Confirms Cage Match

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that both Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are “dead serious” with regard to their desire to engage in an octagon fight. White revealed in a conversation with TMZ that he had spoken with both billionaires, and they have given their enthusiastic consent to the fight.

White stated, “I was talking to both Elon and Mark last night. Both guys are absolutely dead serious about this. They both said, ‘Yeah, we’ll do it!’” He further disclosed that it was Mark Zuckerberg who initially approached him, inquiring about Musk’s seriousness regarding the challenge.

According to White, this would be the most significant fight in history, surpassing any previous events, and shattering pay-per-view records. He also highlighted the philanthropic aspect, mentioning that the fight could raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity, capturing the interest of not just fight fans but a wider audience as well.

Comments

comments