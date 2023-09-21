Elon Musk demanded a cameo in Cyberpunk 2077 while wielding a 200 year old gun: “I was armed but not dangerous”

Elon Musk, the innovative businessman behind Tesla, the daring space entrepreneur at SpaceX, and the brains behind the game-changing Neuralink technology, leads a life that frequently resembles the plot of an absurd sci-fi film. In Walter Isaacson’s illuminating biography of Elon Musk, we are taken on a wild voyage through the tech titan’s unusual exploits, including an astounding episode in which he enters the “Cyberpunk 2077” universe armed with a 200-year-old rifle. This story defies expectations and exemplifies Musk’s unconventional brilliance.

Credits: PC Gamer

An Eccentric Arrival at the Recording Studio

Picture the setting: Elon Musk, who is renowned for his bold goals and taste for the extraordinary, enters a recording studio while wielding a 200-year-old gun. The purpose? to demand a cameo role in “Cyberpunk 2077,” the futuristic video game set in a dismal world with cyborg technology.

My bedside table pic.twitter.com/sIdRYJcLTK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

The Grimes Connection

The multifaceted artist Grimes, Musk’s partner, is the protagonist of this story, and her ethereal demeanor is a good fit for the cyberpunk universe. Musk shows up on the scene like a figure out of a cyberpunk novel with an antique in hand and a burning desire to leave his imprint on the digital dystopia as Grimes immerses herself in the role of cyborg popstar Lizzy Wizzy in the game.

A Studio’s Discomfort

The response of the recording studio to Musk’s unusual entrance is nothing short of astonishing. According to Grimes, “The studio guys were like sweating,” their anxiety being apparent. Musk, though, is unwavering and quips, “I told them that I was armed but not dangerous,” adding even more mystery to the already bizarre situation.

The Unanswered Question

But did Elon Musk succeed in entering the virtual universe of “Cyberpunk 2077” thanks to his bold gamble? The result is still shrouded in mystery. Although some have theorized that a brief bathroom scene may be the key to his cameo, it’s a subtle appearance at best and by no means conclusive. The reason why Musk had a 200-year-old handgun in his possession in the first place remains a mystery, though.

Musk’s Obsession with Sci-Fi

The biography by Walter Isaacson goes deeply into Musk’s psychology and reveals his unrelenting interest with science fiction’s depictions of the future. It becomes clear that Musk is influenced by the fantastical settings of movies like “Blade Runner” and video games like “Cyberpunk 2077” to create his own projects, most notably the contentious Cybertruck. Surprisingly, the Cybertruck came dangerously close to appearing in the game itself, obscuring the distinction between digital fiction and reality.

The Arsenal by the Bedside

It’s interesting to note that Musk’s eccentricities go beyond his love of old weaponry and sci-fi themes. The biography makes reference to the diverse collection he maintains by his bedside, which includes a flintlock gun, a revolver from “Deus Ex: Human Revolution,” and an oddly large collection of Coca-Cola cans, providing insight into his unique tastes and lifestyle.

More Anecdotes of Eccentricity

The stories about Musk’s quirkiness don’t stop with his antics in the video game industry. More anecdotes are told in the biography, including the horrifying occurrence of sending friends and family members images of Grimes’ c-section without their knowledge. Musk uses equally unusual communication techniques, such imitating a toddler’s wedding to explain Tesla’s position on joint ventures to perplexed Chinese authorities.

The Impact of Eccentricity

The oddities of Elon Musk have pros and cons. Musk’s unconventional behavior can both enthrall and unnerve investors, partners, and customers because he is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, two powerful businesses that are pushing the limits of innovation. Striking a balance between quirky genius and professional behaviour is still difficult, but the results could have a big impact on how people view Musk and his projects.

Conclusion: Musk’s Pioneering Eccentricity

The biography of Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson reveals the intricate web of one of history’s most mysterious characters. Musk continues to captivate and mystify people with his unwavering curiosity with the future, proclivity for the unexpected, and unabashed quirks.