Black Friday Day Deals on Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop

It’s time for Black Friday Sale this year and we have a lot of e-commerce giants who have announced their sale day for this season. Alongside the other e-commerce giant, we also have the leading laptop maker, Dell who will be bringing their Black Friday Sale for this year.

For this sale, if you are looking to bring home a new flagship gaming laptop then for this sale, we have got you the new Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop which will be receiving a massive discount for this Black Friday sale. Here we have brought the complete details you should know about this gaming laptop:

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop for Black Friday Sale

Starting with the pricing side, this laptop was launched for a flagship original pricing of $2450 and now for this sale, a discount has been announced.

For this sale, we will see this new Dell Alienware laptop sold for a really good discounted price. The pricing as per the latest sources, it’s been said that this Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop will be sold for $1500 which is around $1000 off its initial launched pricing of this gaming laptop.

If you are among the people who is having under $1500 and are looking for a great flagship gaming laptop then definitely you can consider this laptop for purchase. The Alienware series is among the flagship gaming series which is made by Dell.

This was all about the pricing side, now let’s have a look at the specification side of this gaming laptop. We can say that this laptop can be a great laptop for many gaming enthusiasts.

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop – Specification

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop comes with a great range of flagship features onboard. Here on the front side, we will get to see a bigger 15.6-inch display panel which comes with the support for a peak resolution of 1920×1080.

Also, this display will be featuring up to 165Hz of faster refresh rate. On the power side, this edition laptop comes with the latest and most powerful AMD chipset which is the new AMD Ryxen 7 series processor.

This processor is the Ryxen 7 October 5800H series processor which works on a base clock frequency of 3.2GHz and also supports a max boost clock speed of up to 4.4GHz.

Also, this gaming laptop comes with a powerful graphics card which is the latest new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. This is the new 6GB GDDR6 laptop and also this chipset will be featuring integrated AMD Radeon Graphics too.