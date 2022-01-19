Elon Musk expresses security concerns over social media accounts tracking his travel movements

Elon Musk is worried about social media accounts tracking his travel movements as it is becoming a major security concern. Being a celebrity is not an easy task. And being Elon Musk is definitely not easy at all. The fact that they are constantly in the public eye with the spotlight shining on them persistently does not make things any easier. And Musk with his immense popularity and influence doesn’t find it very charming that social media accounts are keeping track of his travel movements since it has the potential to cause a major strain on security. Musk expressed his concerns in response to a tweet that discussed the same matter.

The What and Why

We do not need a separate description to explain the popularity of the Tesla CEO. The massive response levels to his smallest of tweets attest to the fact that Elon Musk is someone who will definitely stand out in a crowd. It cannot be denied that popularity is fun. However, privacy is a necessity that cannot be overlooked in this context. Fans and followers intruding into the personal lives of those in the spotlight is not a new issue at all. And now it seems like Musk has also been worried about this intrusion.

Yeah, unfortunately this is becoming a security issue — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2022

This concern over security was reflected in his response to a tweet that talked about the vulnerable position Musk and his family is in when details about his travel plans are posted publically. Musk agreed to this view saying that it was indeed “becoming a security issue.” Although further details weren’t provided, it seems like Musk indeed got a bitter taste of the privacy intrusions. Perhaps spiderman preferred to use a mask for a reason.

On Monday there were reports stating that Musk was all set to visit Tesla’s Gigafactory in Germany this week, which he duly denied. This was reported by Drive Tesla Canada. Musk corrected by tweeting that he was to visit Germany in February and not this week,

“I obviously can’t comment on every rumor, but this isn’t true. Am headed to Berlin mid-Feb, not this week,” the tweet said.

The rumors concerning Musk’s Germany visit are adrift owing to the fact that the Gigafactory in Berlin is almost on the doorstep of the production approval from the local Environmental Ministry. Thus it is only natural to expect that Musk will be present on the factory’s very first day of operation.