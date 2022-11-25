Elon Musk Fires More Twitter Staff, Mostly Engineers, the Night Before Thanksgiving

According to recent reports, Elon Musk fired more staff, mostly engineers on the night before Thanksgiving. This action was taken after Elon Musk said that he was done with the layoffs. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

About the firing

Recent reports suggest that the employees got fired because of their performance at the company and they were also given one month of severance. The same process was followed to fire the employees before this. Some engineers have also received a warning that they must improve their performance. The engineers have been told to send weekly samples of their work.

Since the billionaire acquired the company, he has fired half of the staff including the former CEO, Parag Agarwal. Musk bought the company for $44 billion and since he has taken over the reins, he has been hell-bent on making the company profitable and making every penny he spent on the company worth it. But, all the policies that have been introduced ever since his inception, have gone wrong. They have caused trouble on the platform and have resulted in many people leaving the platform. Many employees have resigned from the platform due to changes made by Elon Musk.

About Elon Musk

Elon Musk is the new boss of Twitter and has managed to become extremely unpopular among his employees and the common public. The policies that he has been introducing are benefitting nobody and many celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Amber Heard have left the platform saying that they do not like the environment of the social media platform anymore. Elon Musk’s leadership has led to Twitter bleeding out of employees and reinstating banned accounts of people like Donald Trump and Kanye West. Under the banner of ‘free speech’, accounts of people like Andrew Tate have also been reinstated.

About Twitter

Twitter is one of the most popular social media platforms but it has been losing its popularity because of Elon Musk’s leadership. The blue tick that was introduced by Elon Musk didn’t go really well with the users. It requires users to pay $8 dollars every month in order to retain that blue tick. Along with that, people started posting movies using the social media platform due to which the company is facing a lawsuit because of copyright issues. The company has fired so many employees, especially engineers, because of which there are hardly any people to handle such kind of technical issues.