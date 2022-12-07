Log In Register
Elon Musk Fires Top Legal Executive For ‘Possible Role’ In Suppression Of Free Speech

Sumbul Farid
News

Billionaire and Twitter CEO Elon Musk fired deputy general counsel James Baker over alleged reports about his role in information suppression under the previous management. Musk tweeted about sacking Baker while replying to journalist Matt Taibbi’s post on a supplemental note to his original “Twitter Files” thread in which he charged Baker of allegedly examining the information before it was passed along without informing Twitter’s new management.

On Tuesday, Musk wrote-
“In light of concerns about (James) Baker’s possible role in suppression of information important to the public dialogue, he was exited from Twitter today.”

