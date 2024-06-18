The legal troubles of Elon Musk continue to escalate with a new lawsuit filed by Robert Kaiden, Twitter’s former Chief Accounting Officer. Kaiden is suing Musk and X Corp., formerly known as Twitter, for $3.75 million in unpaid severance, adding to the growing list of legal disputes Musk faces following his tumultuous takeover of the social media giant.

Background of the Lawsuit

In October 2022, Elon Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter, initiating a period of significant upheaval within the company. Among those affected was Robert Kaiden, who had served as Twitter’s Chief Accounting Officer since 2015. Kaiden claims that despite his efforts to ensure a smooth transition during Musk’s takeover, he was unjustly terminated without receiving his entitled severance pay.

Allegations of Misconduct and Unpaid Severance

According to the lawsuit filed in the Northern District Court of California, Kaiden asserts that Musk falsely accused him and other executives of misconduct to avoid paying severance benefits. The complaint details how Musk allegedly “cheated” Kaiden and other top executives out of a combined $200 million in severance. Kaiden specifically is seeking $3.75 million plus interest for the severance he claims is owed to him.

Kaiden’s termination letter, dated November 2, 2022, cited “gross negligence or willful misconduct” as the reasons for his immediate dismissal. The lawsuit argues that these accusations were fabricated to justify firing Kaiden without cause, thereby avoiding the severance obligations.

Previous Lawsuits from Former Executives

Kaiden is not the first ex-Twitter executive to sue Musk over unpaid severance. Earlier this year, former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and three other senior executives filed a lawsuit against Musk, collectively seeking $128 million in unpaid severance. These lawsuits highlight a pattern of alleged financial disputes following Musk’s takeover, indicating widespread dissatisfaction among the company’s former leadership.

The complaint also sheds light on the process used to review Kaiden’s severance claim. According to Kaiden, the committee overseeing his severance was composed of employees from SpaceX, another company owned by Musk. The lawsuit names Lindsay Chapman and Brian Bjelde, who are involved in human resources at SpaceX, as defendants. Kaiden’s claim was denied by this committee, which he describes as a “sham” designed to reject legitimate severance claims.

The committee’s justification for denying Kaiden’s claim included accusations that he failed to prevent the Twitter board’s spending on takeover-related legal expenses, retention bonuses, and ambitious growth plans. Kaiden argues these responsibilities were “invented” post-factum to rationalize his dismissal.

Musk and representatives from X Corp. have not immediately responded to requests for comment regarding the lawsuit. The legal actions against Musk underscore the broader challenges and controversies that have characterized his leadership of Twitter.

The lawsuit raises critical questions about the management practices employed during Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and the ethical considerations surrounding the treatment of top executives. The accusations of false misconduct claims to avoid financial obligations point to a potentially troubling approach to corporate governance under Musk’s leadership.

This latest lawsuit adds to Musk’s already substantial legal woes related to his Twitter takeover. In addition to disputes with former senior executives, Musk is also facing lawsuits from numerous employees laid off shortly after his acquisition of the company. These legal battles collectively paint a picture of a deeply contentious and litigious environment at Twitter under Musk’s reign.

Robert Kaiden’s lawsuit against Elon Musk highlights ongoing turmoil within Twitter following its acquisition by Elon Musk. The allegations of unpaid severance and wrongful termination contribute to a growing list of legal challenges for Musk, reflecting broader issues of corporate governance and executive treatment under his leadership. As these legal battles unfold, they will likely have significant implications for Musk’s management practices and the future of Twitter.